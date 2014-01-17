Jan 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg a 'Strong' Fund Quality
rating. The fund is managed by Prosperity Capital Management (PCM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in February 2013, Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg is a Luxemburg
domiciled UCITS IV SICAV with USD378m of assets as of 14 January 2014, investing
in Russian and former Soviet Union (FSU) listed equities.
Prosperity Capital Management Limited (PCM UK) is the investment manager of the
fund. Edmond de Rothschild Investment Advisors serves as the fund management
company.
Investment Process
The fund uses a long term, discretionary, bottom-up, activist, investment
approach. In-depth, fundamental proprietary research allows portfolio advisors
(PAs) to build a concentrated portfolio of around 30 positions.
Research focuses on qualitative company and management analysis with a
particular focus on value and catalysts of change. In Fitch's view, the depth of
research and resulting thorough knowledge of companies provides it with a
competitive advantage.
Decision-making is consensual, but there is some reliance on the lead PA.
Liquidity requirements and levels of conviction rather than specific-risk
guidelines drive position sizing and overall portfolio construction.
Portfolio risk monitoring is primarily performed at the stock level, in line
with the fund's bottom-up, long term investment approach.
Resources
The investment team of PCM consists of seven analysts based in Moscow with
sectoral responsibilities. Three of the analysts are also PAs. The size of the
team is a differentiating factor of the fund in the industry. Alexey Krivoshapko
is the lead PA. He joined PCM in 2008 and has been with the fund for 12 years.
The operational and IT environment is built around proprietary systems,
providing well controlled and efficient workflows.
Track Record
The fund does not yet have a three year track record and therefore does not as
yet have a Lipper Leader Score for Consistent Return. Nonetheless, Seligson & Co
Russian Prosperity Fund, a clone fund domiciled in Finland and launched in 2000,
has achieved the best Lipper score over three, five and 10 years, demonstrating
a consistently superior risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.
Asset Manager
Founded in 1996 and privately owned, PCM specialises in the management of
Russian and FSU equities. The company employs 29 people and had USD4.1bn assets
under management (AUM) at end-December 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in the departure of key investment
professionals or in significant deterioration in the fund's performance relative
to its benchmark and peers, resulting from stock-picking errors on large
holdings.
