July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Sanlam Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam, National IFS 'AA+(zaf)'/Stable) proposed issue of subordinated debt securities of up to ZAR1.16bn a 'A+(zaf)(EXP)' expected rating, in line with Fitch's standard notching practices. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sanlam expects to use the proceeds in the framework of its active capital management. The redemption of Sanlam's outstanding ZAR1.16bn subordinated bond at 9.54% coupon, callable 15 August 2013 with a maturity date of 15 August 2018 and the issuance of the new bond are expected to happen simultaneously, keeping financial leverage unchanged (8% at year-end 2012).

The securities will be issued with a 10-year maturity, callable after a period of five to seven years and are expected to pay a fixed coupon semi-annually. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered when the company's level of regulatory minimum capital requirement is breached.

The subordinated bond has been structured for Tier 2 own funds eligibility according to QIS2 specifications under the Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch considers an upgrade to be unlikely in the near term. However, the key rating driver that could result in an upgrade in the medium term is mainly an increase in the group's scale and scope. At the same time, operating performance and capitalisation would have to remain strong at current levels.

A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (based on Fitch's risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds of 25% for a sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a significant fall in equity markets, narrower new-business margins or a severe weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.