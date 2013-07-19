(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings assigns South African Securitisation Programme RF Limited's (SASP) Series 1 class A16 and A17 notes expected national scale long-term ratings as follows:

ZAR180m Class A16 notes; 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR182m Class A17 notes; 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Final ratings are contingent on receiving the final documents conforming to the information already received.

Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the national scale, long-term rating on the tranches previously issued by SASP as follows:

ZAR50m Class A8 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR160m Class A10 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR200m Class A11 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR200m Class A12 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR202m Class A13 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR132m Class A14 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR189m Class A15 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR86m Class 3B2 notes: 'A(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR13m Class 3B3 notes: 'A(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR29m Class 3C2 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR6m Class 3C3 notes: 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

The new notes will be issued to refinance the existing class A10 and A13 notes, both of which have a scheduled maturity of 17 August 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction securitises a granular pool of equipment leases granted to South African SME obligors. The key risk factor in the analysis was the obligor default risk. Fitch assigned a base case one-year default probability of 2.89% to each obligor. Given the nature of the leased products and their limited liquidation value, the main rating driver is the expected default rate, whereas recoveries carry a smaller weight. The base case recovery rate is 20%.

The transaction features an "evergreen" revolving period that will end on the occurrence of an early-amortisation event. Eligibility and concentration criteria, in combination with stop-purchase and stop-issuance triggers, provide protection against the deterioration of the portfolio composition.

Sasfin is the servicer at closing. The servicer is allowed to delegate collections to third parties, although delegation is limited to 10% of the portfolio, unless such party has been reviewed by Fitch. Fitch deems Sasfin's ability to service the portfolio adequate, given its extensive experience in the equipment leasing sector. The transaction also benefits from the presence of a standby servicer (Outsourced Securitisation Services), appointed under the programme.

Fitch has monitored the Series 1 since its restructuring in 2008. The deal's performance has consistently been in line with the agency's expectations. As of end-May 2013, the 12-month annualised average default and loss rates were 1.03% and 0.54%, respectively.

The asset outlook for South African equipment leases remains stable. Lease delinquency levels continue to be low. Fitch expects some deterioration compared to the most recent historical performance, due to the overall slowdown of the South African economy. Adverse rating action is unlikely, as rated transactions generally benefit from sound asset yields supporting a solid level of excess spread. Additionally, Fitch has stressed in its analysis such potential performance deterioration.

Credit enhancement (CE) for the 'AAA(zaf)' rated class A notes totals 24.5% of the non-defaulted collateral balance and is provided through overcollateralisation of ZAR158.5m and a cash reserve of ZAR56.5m. CE for the class B and C notes equals 17.6% and 15.1% respectively of the non-defaulted collateral balance. During the revolving period, additional credit protection is provided by an arrears reserve, which is equal to the net present value of the delinquent leases. As of the most recent reporting date of May 2013, the amount in this reserve was ZAR4.1m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Rating sensitivity to increased default probabilities (Class A / Class B / Class C)Original rating: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Default probability multiplier 1.25x: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Default probability multiplier 1.5x: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A-(zaf)' / 'BBB-(zaf)'

Rating sensitivity to reduced recovery rates (Class A / Class B / Class C)

Original rating: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Recovery rate multiplier 0.75x: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Recovery rate multiplier 0.5x: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Rating sensitivity to increased default probability and correlation, and reduced recovery rate and (Class A / Class B / Class C)

Original rating: 'AAA(zaf)' / 'A(zaf)' / 'BBB(zaf)'

Default probability multiplier 1.25x, recovery rate multiplier 0.75x,

correlation multiplier 2xbase case by 10%: 'AA-(zaf)' / 'BB+(zaf)' / 'BB(zaf)'

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying Presale report.