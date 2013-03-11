March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SC Germany Auto 2013-1 UG (haftungsbeschrankt)'s EUR549m class A notes expected ratings as follows: EUR549m class A notes, assigned 'AAAsf(EXP)', with Outlook Stable EUR51m class B notes, not rated The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final transaction documents, in line with those already received and analysed, as well as the satisfactory review of the transaction legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach. The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of Santander Consumer Bank AG Germany's (SCB) origination and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement and the transaction's legal structure. The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by SCB. The receivables are secured by the financed vehicles as well as related collateral and are granted exclusively to German residents. The transaction is static and will start amortising from closing. The provisional portfolio consists of 60,845 loan contracts, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR600m and a weighted average remaining term of 47.6 months. The loans have been granted by SCB to buyers of new (40%) and used (60%) vehicles. The portfolio is highly granular in terms of regional distribution within Germany and debtor concentration, with the top 25 obligors accounting for 0.27% of the portfolio notional. The notes will amortise on a sequential basis. At closing, credit enhancement for the class A notes will be equal to 9.5%, made up of the subordination of the class B notes (8.5%) and the fully-funded reserve fund (1.0%). While the reserve fund will be available at closing, it will initially only provide liquidity coverage to the transaction. Once the notes have amortised by 50%, the reserve will then also be available to cover for any losses in the respective period. Additionally, the transaction is expected to generate excess spread due to the difference between the weighted average interest rate on the loans and the expected lower swap rate. Fitch's base case default expectation for the portfolio lifetime is 2.2%, while its base case recovery rate is 40%. A commingling reserve will be funded for the transaction following specific trigger breaches, including Santander Consumer Finance's (SCF) rating falling below 'A'/'F1'. Given SCF's current rating ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), this reserve will be fully-funded at closing. In addition, a specific set-off reserve will be funded to cover the transaction's different potential set-off exposures, including those risks related to deposit, handling fee and insurance contract set-off. The transaction is a repeat securitisation of auto loans originated by SCB, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of SCF. SC Germany Auto 2013-1 UG (haftungsbeschrankt) is a special purpose company incorporated with limited liability under German law. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the solid underlying asset performance; (ii) the agency's higher default stresses applied, in accordance with its criteria; (iii) the experience of the originator and servicer as an auto loan underwriter in Germany; (iv) the limited counterparty exposure for the transaction, with cash reserves covering the potential commingling and set-off risks; (v) the lenient default definition applied by the servicer; and (vi) the stable asset performance outlook of German consumer loans. RATING SENSITIVITES Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the class A notes to various scenarios, including an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in the base case recovery rate for the portfolio. Fitch noted that an increase in the base case default rate by 50% together with a decrease in the base case recovery rate by 50% would result in a three-notch downgrade of the class A notes, from 'AAAsf(exp)' to 'AA-sf(exp)'. An increase of the default base case only, by 25% and 50%, would result in a downgrade of the class A notes, from 'AAAsf(exp)' to 'AA+sf(exp)' and 'AAsf(exp)' respectively; while a decrease in the recovery base case only, by as much as 50%, would not have an effect on the notes' expected ratings. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.