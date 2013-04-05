(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (Sekerbank) upcoming issue of Eurobonds a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating. The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with Sekerbank's other senior unsecured obligations.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The expected rating is in line with Sekerbank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is driven by its intrinsic financial strength, measured by the Viability Rating (VR). Although small (deposit share of around 2%), Sekerbank has carved out a niche in the Turkish SMEs and micro-companies sector. Its VR reflects currently solid financial metrics, but also the challenges of maintaining credit quality and franchise as it seeks to grow in a competitive environment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Sekerbank's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings depend on any movements in its VR. The latter could be upgraded if the bank is able to demonstrate robustness of performance and growth of franchise. The VR could come under downward pressure should a weakening of loan underwriting and asset quality put pressure on the capital position.

Sekerbank is rated as follows:

Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B'

Viability Rating: 'bb-'

Support Rating: '5'

Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'

National Long-term rating: 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable