(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Steel
Capital S.A.'s
USD-denominated loan participation notes (the notes, LPNs) a
'BB(EXP)' expected
foreign currency senior unsecured rating.
Steel Capital S.A. is a special purpose financing vehicle. The
LPN's will be
issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of
funding a loan by
Steel Capital S.A. to OAO Severstal (Severstal, 'BB'/Stable).
Severstal plans to
use the net proceeds from the notes for general corporate
purposes, including
the refinance of upcoming debt maturities.
Fitch will assign the notes a final rating upon receipt of final
documentation
materially conforming to the information already received. A
full list of
Severstal's ratings is at the end of this release.
KEY DRIVERS
- Vertical Integration
Severstal's core business segment - Russian Steel - benefits
from full economic
self-sufficiency both in iron ore and coking coal. This
contributes to low-cost
upstream operations. According to Fitch's estimates, the cash
cost of slab
production at the Cherepovets steel mill is comparable with
other integrated
steel producers in Russia and is 30%-35% lower than the global
average.
- Performance of North American Assets is Likely to Improve
The company finalised investment projects at its North American
steelmaking
facilities, Deaborn and Columbus, in 2011-H112, which will
likely improve their
competitiveness and operating performance in FY2013 (in FY2012
Severstal
International, the company's business segment, which includes
Deaborn and
Columbus, fixed USD6.9m of operating loss).
- Exposure to Lucchini SpA is Limited
Severstal owns 49.2% stake in Lucchini SpA (Lucchini). Fitch
understands that
Severstal is not obliged to issue guarantees in favour of
Lucchini's creditors,
or provide any kind of collateral to Lucchini's creditors under
the debt
restructuring agreement signed in 2012. However, Severstal
continued supplying
Lucchini with raw materials. In January 2013 Lucchini officially
declared
insolvency.
At end-H112 Severstal's exposure to Lucchini was limited to
USD41m of accounts
receivable which were restructured with the same conditions as
bank
indebtedness. At end-2012 accounts receivable from Lucchini were
fully written
off. Severstal stopped supplies of raw materials to Lucchini in
2013 other than
on advance payment basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Severstal's liquidity position is assessed as acceptable with
USD1.7bn of cash
in hand and USD0.8bn of unutilised committed bank long-term
loans compared with
USD1.4bn of short-term borrowings at end-2012.
Fitch expects Severstal to show 11%-12% EBIT margin in FY2013
(9.9% in FY2012)
with a slight increase to 12%-13% in FY2014. Funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase to 2.6x-2.8x by
end-2013 (2.2x
at end-2012) with a further decrease to 2.4x-2.6x by end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- EBIT margin higher than 15% on average and not below 7.5% at
any point of the
business cycle
- Neutral to positive free cash flow generation across the cycle
- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 1.5x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBIT margin below 10% on a sustained basis
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: 'B'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BB'
Local currency Long-term IDR: 'BB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
