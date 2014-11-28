(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singer (Sri
Lanka) PLC's (Singer; A-(lka)/Stable) unsecured redeemable
debenture issue of up
to LKR1.5bn a final National Long-Term rating of 'A-(lka)'.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
2 July 2014, and
follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The debentures are rated in line with Singer's National
Long-Term Rating as they
represent senior unsecured obligations of the retailer of
consumer durables and
would rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margin Pressure: Singer's National Long-Term rating reflects
Fitch's
expectations of margin pressure due to given macroeconomic
stresses and the
resultant negative impact on demand for consumer durables. This
should be
partially offset by recent fiscal measures including a 25%
reduction in
electricity tariffs on households. In 2013, Singer's margins
shrank due to an
increase in value-added tax (VAT) at a time when demand for
consumer durables
was declining. This is reflected in leverage of 4.8x
(annualised) as at
end-1H14, up from 3.3x (annualised) as at end-1H13. Leverage at
end-2013 and
end-2012 stood at 4.7x and 3.4x, respectively.
Strong Market Share: Singer's strong reputation is illustrated
by its ability to
secure agency for new brands including Beko, Grundig, Sharp,
Dell, Sony and
Lenovo. It has an extensive retail network of over 1,000 retail
points in Sri
Lanka. Singer's diversified product portfolio includes its
Singer and Sisil
in-house brands, which target the mass market and provide Singer
with
price-point diversity.
Well-Managed Consumer Loans: In-house hire purchase facilities,
which make
products more affordable in line with the mass-market
proposition of Singer's
in-house brands, financed around 45% of Singer's sales in 2013
(2012: 44%). At
end-2013, overdue accounts accounted for just 3.7% of the
portfolio (end-2012:
2.3%), supported by average durations of less than a year and
strong staff
incentives for debt recovery, while write-offs were negligible.
Currency Risk: Singer manufactures and locally procures close to
35% of its
products through related companies and local suppliers, thus
mitigating foreign
currency risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 7% (2013: 8%)
- A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity
profile
- A material weakening of the credit profile of Singer's 80%
subsidiary, Singer
Finance (BBB+(lka)/Stable), given strong linkages between the
entities
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Singer's leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin sustained above 10%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Title
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.