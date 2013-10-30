(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based
SK Broadband
Co., Ltd.'s (SKB, BBB+/Stable) USD300m 2018 notes a final rating
of 'BBB+'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 21
October 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkage with SKT: SKB's ratings, notched down by one from
SK Telecom Co.,
Ltd.'s (SKT, A-/Stable) ratings, reflect strong operational and
strategic ties
between the two entities based on Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage
analysis. SKB's fixed-line service is of great importance to
SKT's market
position, particularly with respect to its ability to compete
with other
integrated operators such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG
Uplus
Corporation.
In addition, the company's fixed-line network has become
increasingly important
to SKT's wireless operation to cope with the rapidly increasing
data traffic due
to smartphone penetration. Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT is
highly likely
to provide financial assistance to SKB if required, in light of
the importance
of retaining access to the fixed-line network and reputational
risk.
Stable Financial Profile: Fitch forecasts SKB's profitability
and financial
leverage to remain in line with the 2012 level over the medium
term. (2012 EBIT
margin: 3.3%, funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage: 2x) The
operational ties with SKT include the parent reselling SKB's
products and
co-marketing, enabling SKB to control its marketing expenses
tightly. In
addition, SKB's backhaul fixed-line network will continue to be
an important
supplement to SKT's wireless network for data transmission.
Free cash flow (FCF) may turn negative for the medium term as
capex increases to
over KRW400bn annually (2012: KRW343bn) due to B2B-related
investments. However,
we forecast that cash flows from operations (CFO) can mostly
cover capex and
thus any significant rise in leverage is unlikely. Fitch
forecasts its net
leverage ratio to remain at around 2x over the next 12-18
months.
Growth in Corporate Business: SKB's B2B business revenue will
continue to grow
steadily with this segment's revenue share increasing to over
40% by 2014 (2009:
27%). SKB's client base will expand as demand for data
management/storage and
direct network line increases over the medium term. This will
enable the company
to mitigate revenue decline in its traditional fixed-line
services and to
generate mid-single-digits revenue growth in 2013 and 2014.
Contraction in Traditional Services: Fitch expects SKB's
broadband and
residential fixed-voice revenue and average revenue per user
(ARPU) to continue
to decline over the long term. This is because subscriber growth
will be
marginal as the market is increasingly saturated amid intense
competition. In
addition, ARPU will continue to be negatively affected by price
discounts from
bundling and cheaper voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP)
services. This trend is
unlikely to reverse.
Limited Contribution from IPTV: Fitch believes that IPTV segment
is unlikely to
become a meaningful cash generator as the segment will remain
unprofitable over
the medium term. There is low growth potential in Korea's mature
pay-TV market,
and competition will remain intense, which will suppress
margins. Therefore,
subscriber growth in the IPTV service will not translate into
meaningful
operating margin improvement until 2014 despite strong segmental
revenue growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- An indication of weaker ties with SKT, or a negative rating
action on SKT
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- An indication of stronger ties with SKT or a positive rating
action on SKT.
However, given the competitive market environment, an upgrade of
SKT's ratings
is unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
