Aug 22

Fitch Ratings has assigned Societe Generale's ('A'/'F1'/'a-'/Stable) potential issue of undated deeply subordinated securities (UDSS) with a potential call feature beyond year five an expected rating of 'BB(EXP).'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The UDSS are Tier 1 instruments with fully discretionary coupon payments and are subject to write-down on breach of a consolidated 5.125% common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.

The securities are rated five notches below Societe Generale's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The UDSS are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the write-down on breach of the trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.

The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary coupons, which Fitch considers the most easily activated form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the issuer will be subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has insufficient distributable profits, if it is insolvent or if it fails to meet the buffer capital requirements that will be introduced with CRD IV.

Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities. This reflects their full coupon flexibility, the permanent nature and the subordination to all senior creditors, and the fact that the securities would be written down not long before the bank would become non-viable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the securities are notched from Societe Generale's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in this rating.