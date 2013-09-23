(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based National Development Bank PLC's (NDB) proposed issue of USD-denominated notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as NDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. In line with Fitch's criteria, Recovery Ratings are assigned to entities with an IDR of 'B+' or below. Consequently, Fitch has assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the notes to reflect average recovery prospects. NDB's Long-Term IDR reflects its standalone risk profile and satisfactory track record as a project financing institution with historically stronger capitalisation, asset quality and profitability compared with other major financial institutions in Sri Lanka. However, these strengths are counterbalanced by potential risks from NDB's aggressive loan growth in recent years and its expansion into other areas of commercial lending as it seeks to become a full-service universal bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in NDB's IDRs would impact the rating of the proposed USD notes. Full list of NDB's ratings: Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs 'B+'; Stable Outlook Proposed USD senior unsecured notes assigned 'B+(exp)' ;Recovery Rating assigned 'RR4' Short-term Foreign Currency IDR 'B' Viability rating 'b+' Support Rating '4' Support Rating Floor 'B' National Long-Term Rating AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook Outstanding Subordinated debentures 'A+(lka)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Prasanka Rajapaksha (International Ratings) Assistant Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. NDB has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 19 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here National Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.