(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Servus Holdco S.a
r.l. Luxembourg (Stabilus) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned expected
ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' to the proposed five-year senior
secured notes of up
to EUR315m to be issued by Servus Luxembourg Holding S.C.A. and
guaranteed by
Stabilus.
The IDR factors in the changed capital structure following the
planned issue of
the notes and the establishment of a new EUR25m super senior
revolving credit
facility (RCF) that matures after four years and nine months.
The notes' final
rating is subject to a review of the final documentation
materially conforming
to information already received by Fitch.
Proceeds from the proposed notes together with approximately
EUR30m of cash will
be used to refinance existing debt in an amount of approximately
EUR242m
(approximately 50% senior and mezzanine each), while a total of
approximately
EUR81.2m will be used as a distribution to shareholders
(repayment of a
shareholder loan and provision of upstream loans). Additionally,
approximately
EUR12.1m will be paid to holders of profit participating
instruments. The notes
will benefit from guarantees of major subsidiaries as well as
from a guarantee
from the parent company Stabilus and be secured by
first-priority liens over
collateral (while enforcement proceeds are first allocated to
super senior
ranking debt). Fitch points out that the proposed notes allow
for up to 50% of
cumulative net income being paid-out as dividends.
The super senior RCF in an amount of committed EUR25m plus
EUR15m of presently
not committed ranks ahead of the notes and its utilisation is
subject to a
covenant test. The resulting total amount of EUR40m prior
ranking debt is
permanent, as the existing super senior RCF can be replaced
within the lifetime
of the notes. Additionally, certain hedging liabilities as well
as an amount of
up to EUR7.5m for indemnities related to the previous financing
rank ahead of
the notes at the level of the super senior RCF.
Moreover, the notes documentation also allows for Stabilus to
re-leverage. The
parent company may assume further debt provided a fixed-charge
cover test of 2.0
is met. Secured debt ranking equal to the notes may be incurred
by the issuer of
the notes if the consolidated debt/EBITDA ratio is below 3.25x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Favourable Business Profile
Approximately 64% of Stabilus' revenues stem from its automotive
segment. The
second largest segment is industrials (30% of sales).
After-market sales, which
typically enjoy higher operating margins, are so far marginal.
Stabilus' main product - gas springs (used in all business
segments) - has
achieved commoditization status and Stabilus is the market
leader with a
significant distance to its competitors. This ensures high
economies of scale
and cash-generating abilities. However, overall product
diversification and
relative significance of Stabilus' products - mainly components
- for OEMs
remains limited.
The company has a solid track record of strong relations with
its customers and
benefits from strong customer diversification both in its
automotive and
industrial segments. The top three customers account for
approximately 26% of
revenues, with the 10 largest customers in automotive accounting
for
approximately 50% of that segment's revenues. In parallel,
Stabilus is present
in the high-growth market of electromechanical opening and
closing systems
(power rise systems). Profitability in its smallest business
division, swivel
chairs (6%of revenues), is weak. The division is currently
subject to a
turnaround programme.
Strong Profitability
Stabilus enjoys strong profitability compared to its peer-group
(in particular
to other automotive suppliers) with an EBITDAR-margin of 16.7%
in FY2012. Cash
flow generation was also strong with funds from operations
(FFO)/sales at 10%
and a free cash flow (FCF) of 3.3%. Moreover, the company has
generated positive
FCF since the restructuring in 2010. Fitch expects lower but
still positive FCF
in 2013, with improvements to more than 2% again in 2014.
Debt Levels
The debt levels and key financial metrics are commensurate for
the assigned
default rating level. Total adjusted debt/EBTIDAR was 4.4x and
FFO adjusted
leverage was 5.6x at end-FY2012. At end-FY2013, following
refinancing, Fitch
expects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR to be around 4.5x, FFO
adjusted leverage of
5.1x, while FFO interest coverage ratio is estimated at around
3x on a full year
basis. Fitch has not treated any of the profit participating
instruments as debt
due to their characteristics which are similar to equity, in
particular the
absence of material independent enforcement rights.
Increased Competitive Risk
Stabilus has been successful in positioning itself as a systems
supplier of
automated, electromechanical opening and closing systems and
therefore moves up
the scale in terms of importance for the OEMs. However, in this
segment,
Stabilus competes with much larger and more diversified
suppliers, which are
expected to react to the group's ambitious growth plans in this
segment. In
addition, this segment is likely to have higher R&D and capex
requirements.
Cyclicality and Fixed Cost Base
Stabilus predominantly operates in mature markets, marked by the
high volatility
and cyclicality of new vehicle sales and industrial products
manufacturing (e.g.
heavy-weight vehicles). This is particularly relevant as
Stabilus' fixed cost
base is high and a material adverse change in demand for its
products would
likely hurt its profitability and cash-flow generation severely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Successful execution of the strategy to further grow the
business and at the
same time enhance diversification from a product standpoint as
well as
geographically
- FFO adjusted leverage is sustainably below 4x.
- FFO interest cover improves to 3.5x or above.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
- FFO adjusted leverage going to or above 6x.
- FCF-Margins deteriorating to a level of below 1%.
Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default
The senior secured notes expected 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' rating
reflects Fitch's
expectation of above average recoveries in the range of 51%-70%.
The instrument
rating is reflective of Stabilus' elevated FFO adjusted leverage
above 5x and
takes into account a EUR25m super senior RCF and up to EUR7.5m
of indemnities
both effectively ranking ahead of the bond. Driving these
recovery expectations
is an estimated Stabilus post restructuring EBITDA at
approximately 35% below
the group's 2012 EBITDA to reflect a hypothetical adverse
scenario of depressed
sales and compressed margins as a function of high operational
leverage and
earnings cyclicality. This in combination with an estimated
going concern
multiple of 5x enterprise value/ EBITDA, results in a more
favourable valuation
than the agency's alternative estimation of a liquidation
scenario.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Matthias Volkmer
Director
+ 49 69 7680 76252
Supervisory Analyst
Karsten Frankfurth
Senior Director
+ 49 69 7680 76125
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
Frankfurt
Committee Chair
Arkadiusz Wicik
Senior Director
+48 22 338 62 86
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August, 2012,
'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December, 2012 and
'Recovery Ratings
and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' dated
13 November,
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
