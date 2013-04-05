(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Storm 2013-II B.V.'s

EUR752.2m notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR150m Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR550m Class A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR17.1m Class B floating-rate notes: 'AA-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR13.1m Class C floating-rate notes: 'BBB+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR14.5m Class D floating-rate notes: 'BBsf(EXP); Outlook Stable

EUR7.5m Class E floating-rate notes: 'BBsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 7% and is provided by subordination (6%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 1%, which will be fully funded at closing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Concentrated Counterparty Exposure:

This transaction relies strongly on the creditworthiness of Rabobank, which fulfils a number of roles, including collection account provider, issuer account provider, cash advance facility provider and commingling guarantor. In addition, it acts as back-up swap counterparty.

Robust Performance:

Both the STORM series as well as Obvion's loan book have shown stable performance in terms of arrears and losses. The 90+ days arrears of the previous Fitch-rated transactions have been mostly lower than the Dutch Index throughout the life of the deals.

NHG Loans:

The portfolio comprises 30.0% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie; NHG). The ratings incorporate benefit given to the NHG feature although there was no credit for foreclosure frequency due to lack of data.

Standard Portfolio Characteristics:

The 47-month seasoned portfolio consists of prime residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value of 88% and a WA debt-to-income ratio of 31%, both of which are typical for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions.

Commingling Risk Mitigated:

The notification trigger is set below 'A'. However, Fitch did not consider the risk of a loss of funds due to commingling or disruption of payments in the cash flow analysis. This is because Fitch considers this risk is mitigated by a commingling guarantee provided by Rabobank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. If the agency stressed its 'AAA' assumptions by 30% for both weighted average foreclosure frequency and recovery rate, would possibly result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'A-sf(EXP)'.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully completed. Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP contained no material errors which would affect Fitch's ratings analysis.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands' and 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed', both dated June 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see Storm 2013-II B.V. - Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: STORM 2013-II B.V.

