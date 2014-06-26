(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Storm 2014-II B.V.'s
EUR752.2m notes final ratings, as follows:
EUR150m Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR550m Class A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR17.1m Class B floating-rate notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR13.1m Class C floating-rate notes: 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR14.5m Class D floating-rate notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR7.5m Class E floating-rate notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
The RMBS notes are backed by Dutch prime mortgages originated by Obvion N.V..
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Concentrated Counterparty Exposure
This transaction relies strongly on the creditworthiness of Rabobank
(AA-/Negative/F1+'), whose role in the transaction ranges from collection
account bank, issuer account bank, cash advance facility provider to commingling
guarantor. In addition, it acts as a back-up swap counterparty.
NHG Loans
The portfolio comprises 32.7% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage
guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie or NHG). No reduction in
foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was applied since historical data
provided did not show a clear pattern of lower defaults for this portion of the
portfolio. Fitch was also provided with data on historical claims, which enabled
the agency to determine a compliance ratio assumption. The agency also reviewed
the transaction without giving any credit to the NHG loans and found the ratings
on the class A notes to be identical.
Standard Portfolio Characteristics
The portfolio is 52 months seasoned and consists of prime residential mortgage
loans, with a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-market-value (OLTMV) of
88.9% and a WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 29.6%, both of which are typical
for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions. The purchase of further advances into
the pool is allowed after closing, subject to certain conditions.
Robust Performance
Past performance of transactions in the STORM series as well as data received on
Obvion's loan book indicate good historical performance in terms of low arrears
and limited losses. Loans that are 90+ days in arrears on Obvion's mortgage book
have increased to 0.8% at end-March 2014 from 0.3% at end-September 2011. While
high relative to historical levels, arrears remain low in absolute terms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's expectations, which in
turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Stressing our 'AAAsf'
assumptions by 30% for both weighted average foreclosure frequency and recovery
rate could result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'Asf'.
More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the New Issue
report, which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully
completed.
Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted
on the portfolio. The AUP contained no material errors that would affect Fitch's
ratings analysis.
To analyse credit enhancement levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its
default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Criteria
Addendum - Netherlands', dated 03 June 2014, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency
assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions
under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate
scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand
loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without
incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by
the legal final maturity.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the
appendix that accompanies the New Issue report (see Storm 2014-II B.V. -
Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Storm 2014-II B.V.
here