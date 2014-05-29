(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2014-1's notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR800m floating rate Class A, due May 2031: 'AA+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR303m floating rate Class M, due May 2031: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR301.7m Class J, due May 2031: 'NRsf'

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents and legal opinions conforming to the information already received.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of performing consumer loans granted to residents in Italy and originated by Agos Ducato S.p.A. (Agos, BBB+/Stable/F2), for an outstanding aggregate principal balance of about EUR1.4bn. Initially established in 1986, Agos is one of the largest consumer finance players in Italy. Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (A/Stable/F1) currently holds 61% of Agos's shares, while the remaining 39% is held by Banco Popolare Soc. Coop (BBB/Negative/F3).

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of Agos's origination and servicing procedures, expectations of future asset performance, available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

As at 30 April 2014, the portfolio comprised 308,473 loans with an average balance of EUR4,399 and included five different sub-pools with homogeneous default risk: (i) personal loans (75.0% of the pool); (ii) new vehicles (8.3%); (iii) used vehicles (5.8%); (iv) furniture (4.1%); (v) other finalised loans (6.8%). Fitch analysed historical data provided by the originator for each sub-pool.

The class A and M notes will have have initial credit enhancement of 41.6% and 19.2%, respectively. It will be provided by overcollateralisation and by a reserve to be funded on the issue date for an initial amount of EUR6.8m (0.5% of the initial portfolio), with a subsequent build-up to 3% if the transaction benefits from sufficient excess spread.

The transaction also benefits from a non-amortising liquidity reserve that will be funded at closing (1% of the initial pool) to cover any shortfall on class A and M interest and senior expenses.

An interest rate swap will be in place to hedge the mismatch between the fixed rate assets and the floating rate notes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Majority of Personal Loans

Of the portfolio, 75% will comprise unsecured personal loans, which are loans with no specific purpose and present higher historical loss rates compared with the other consumer loan products.

Performance in Line with Peers

Fitch expects a weighted average (WA) lifetime default rate of 9% and a WA recovery rate of 15% for the portfolio. We have applied a medium-low stress multiple of 4.1x at 'AA+sf' and 3x at 'A+sf' to the default rate, in light of the transaction characteristics.

High Excess Spread

Fitch expects the transaction to benefit from positive excess spread of initially 6.6% per annum over the senior expenses and the interest on the class A and M notes (taking the interest rate swap into account). This will support the increase of the cash reserve towards its post-closing target of 3% of the initial portfolio. It also means that the high prepayment scenario is the most detrimental to the rating of the notes, due to the resulting reduction of the portfolio WA interest rate.

Insurance-related Counterparty Risk

The securitised loans also finance the purchase of insurance policies offered together with the loan. The issuer could be exposed to certain claims by borrowers if both Agos and an insurance company default. Fitch analysed the exposure against available credit enhancement.

Sector Outlook and Sovereign Cap

Fitch has a stable to declining outlook for Italian consumer ABS transactions. The unemployment rate - the main risk factor for consumer securitisations - has reached historically high levels and is expected to remain at such levels over the next two years. The rating of the class A notes is equal to the cap on Italian structured finance transactions, ie six notches above the rating of the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Stable/F2).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unexpected Deterioration in Portfolio Performance

Unexpected increases in the default rate and loss severity on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's assumptions and could result in potential rating actions on the notes.

Rating sensitivity to increased default rate assumptions

Class A notes

Current expected rating: 'AA+sf'

Increase in default rate by 10%: 'AA+sf'

Increase in default rate by 25%: 'AAsf'

Increase in default rate by 50%: 'AA-sf'

Class M notes

Current expected rating: 'A+sf'

Increase in default rate by 10%: 'Asf'

Increase in default rate by 25%: 'A-sf'

Increase in default rate by 50%: 'BBBsf'

Rating sensitivity to reduced recovery rate assumptions

Class A notes

Current expected rating: 'AA+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 10%: 'AA+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 25%: 'AA+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 50%: 'AA+sf'

Class M notes

Current expected rating: 'A+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 10%: 'A+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 25%: 'A+sf'

Decrease in recovery rate by 50%: 'A+sf'

Rating sensitivity to multiple factors

Class A notes

Current expected rating: 'AA+sf'

Increase in default rate by 10%, decrease in recovery rate by 10%: 'AA+sf'

Increase in default rate by 25%, decrease in recovery rate by 25%: 'AAsf'

Increase in default rate by 50%, decrease in recovery rate by 50%: 'A+sf'

Class M notes

Current expected rating: 'A+sf'

Increase in default rate by 10%, decrease in recovery rate by 10%: 'Asf'

Increase in default rate by 25%, decrease in recovery rate by 25%: 'A-sf'

Increase in default rate by 50%, decrease in recovery rate by 50%: 'BBBsf'

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the presale report, which will be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2014-1

