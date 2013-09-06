(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Telefonica's (TEF,
BBB+/Negative) proposed perpetual subordinated securities an
expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'. The securities are being issued by Telefonica
Europe B.V. and
guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Telefonica. The final
rating is contingent
on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the
preliminary
documentation.
The upcoming hybrid securities are proposed to be deeply
subordinated and to
rank senior only to TEF's ordinary share capital, while coupon
payments can be
deferred at discretion of the issuer. As a result of these
features, the
'BBB-(EXP)' rating is two notches below TEF's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) which reflects the securities' increased loss severity and
heightened risk
of non-performance relative to the senior obligations. This
approach is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of
Hybrid in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 13
December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
The proposed securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they
meet Fitch's
criteria with regards to subordination, effective maturity of at
least five
years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years
and limited
events of default, as well as the absence of material covenants
and look-back
provisions.
The proposed securities will be issued in EUR and have no formal
maturity date.
The documentation provides for the potential issuance of two
tranches, a
non-call 5 (NC5) and non-call 8 (NC8). The issuer has a call
option to redeem
the notes at par on the first call date (in 2018 for the NC5 and
in 2021 for the
NC8) and at any interest payment date thereafter. Fitch notes
there will be a
coupon step-up of 25bps from year ten onwards (2023) and an
additional step-up
of 75bps twenty years after the first call date onwards (in 2038
for the NC5 and
in 2041 for the NC8). According to Fitch's criteria, the first
call date and the
coupon step-up date are not treated as effective maturity dates
due to the
cumulative amount of the step-ups being lower than 1% throughout
the life of the
instruments. However, the issuer will no longer be subject to
replacement
language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the
instrument from 2038 (for
the NC5) and 2041 (for the NC8) with the proceeds of a similar
instrument or
with equity. Hence, 2038 and 2041 are viewed as the respective
effective
maturity date for the NC5 and NC8 securities. The instrument's
equity credit
would switch to zero five years prior to this date (i.e. in 2033
for the NC5 and
2036 for the NC8).
There is no look-back provision in the securities'
documentation, which gives
the issuer full discretion to unilaterally defer coupon
payments. Deferrals of
coupon payments are cumulative and the company will be obliged
to make a
mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain
circumstances,
including a declaration or payment of a dividend.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Pressure
The Negative Outlook on TEF's rating is mainly driven by
concerns about the
Spanish sovereign (BBB/Negative), the prospect of further
weakness in the
economy, increased austerity and high sovereign bond yields, and
how these
factors might affect TEF's domestic business and ability to fund
itself.
Concerns about refinancing and the company's ability to
deleverage have eased
considerably. The sovereign would need to be downgraded to 'BB'
before sovereign
pressures alone would force a downgrade.
German Deal Constructive
The proposed combination of Telefonica's German operations with
E-Plus will
create the country's largest mobile operator by customers and
second largest by
revenues. In a market currently dominated by T-Mobile and
Vodafone, the
consolidation of the market down to three, will in Fitch's view
create a more
balanced playing field, allowing the combined business the
opportunity to
exploit the economies of scale enjoyed by the existing
incumbents. The
conservative structure of the transaction, including an equity
stake in the
enlarged business, along with the proposed equity being raised
(including the
hybrid referred to here), minimise any potential leverage
impact.
Deleveraging and Liquidity
Despite eurozone conditions, TEF has raised close to EUR23bn in
debts markets
over the past 18 months, as well as effecting cash savings
through changes to
its distribution policies (the mainstay of which will be seen in
2013) and asset
sales. Fitch considers that management reacted well to what
looked like a
challenging year at its start, in terms of financial markets and
the company's
ability to deleverage. The 2012 dividend holiday both preserves
cash and
provided time to achieve disposals on management's own terms.
Spanish Pressures Unrelenting
While TEF has the best diversification among the western
European incumbents,
Spain still accounts for close to one-third of EBITDA. The
severity of economic
conditions remains a concern with continued high unemployment
and weak consumer
confidence likely to put further pressure on domestic revenues.
The Q412 launch
of TEF's quad-play Fusion product has had good initial results
in stemming
subscriber losses. Concerns over revenue cannibalisation remain,
but appear to
be easing.
Brazilian Paradox
Accounting for 22% of 2012 EBITDA and one of the group's key
growth drivers, the
performance of Brazil in 2012 was mixed. The business is the
market number one
in a competitive mobile market, consistently generating strong
organic growth
and good margin expansion. However, its fixed-line business is
under significant
pressure, as both the company and wider market are losing access
lines to mobile
substitution. Currency weakness has had a compounding effect
with 2012 EBITDA
falling by 2.7%, despite 4.8% organic growth - pressures that
have continued in
2013.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013;
'Rating Telecom Companies', dated 9 August 2012; 'Treatment and
Notching of
Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis',
dated 13 December
2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.