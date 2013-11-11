(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia-based Telstra
Corporation Limited's (Telstra; A/Stable) AUD500m senior
unsecured notes due
November 2018 a rating of 'A'. These notes are issued from
Telstra's EUR15bn
debt program dated 7 October 2013.
The notes rank pari passu with Telstra's other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations and therefore are rated at the same level as
Telstra's senior
unsecured class rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Position: Telstra's ratings reflect leading
market share in the
fixed-wire and wireless communication markets. Telstra's
competitive advantages
are its superior coverage, the reliability and technology
leadership of its
wireless network, the coverage and capacity of its backhaul
network and its
ownership of a material share of domestic mobile spectrum.
The company's strong free cash flows, relative to competitors',
enable it to
sustain this advantage and facilitate growth in mobile voice and
broadband
margins while increasing market share. The nature of competition
in the
Australian mobile telecommunications industry is unlikely to
change in the near
future, since its low population density and the lack of
available spectrum
deter potential new entrants.
Low Risk from NBN Review: We believe Telstra is well-positioned
to deal with the
likely outcomes from the government's current review of the
National Broadband
Network (NBN) policy. In the event that the NBN agreements are
terminated,
Telstra will continue to have a contractual right to receive
infrastructure
rental payments for equipment leased to NBN Co. and could resume
its fixed-wire
incumbency in areas not covered by the NBN network. Moreover,
should the NBN be
rolled out to over 20% of target premises by the time the new
NBN legislation is
passed, Telstra will be entitled to a AUD500m termination
payment.
Prudent Capital Management Strategy: Telstra has been prudent in
its approach to
distributing surplus free cash flow from the NBN transaction to
shareholders.
The company has indicated that it intends to distribute surplus
free cash flows
that accumulate after setting aside funding for investment
expenditure, future
capital commitments and funding requirements to retain financial
flexibility.
The model employed by Telstra should ensure that the company's
leverage will not
be materially affected by the payment of special dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage rising above
1.75x on a
sustained basis
- A material adverse change to the terms and conditions of the
NBN agreements
- Negative free cash flow after dividends on a sustained basis
Positive: Given sector-related risks a rating upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
