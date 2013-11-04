(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned The Thekwini Fund 11 (RF) Limited's (Thekwini 11) tap issue notes final National Long-term ratings, as follows:

ZAR374m class A4 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR433m class A5 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR253m class A6 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR66m class B2 notes: 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR54m class C2 notes: 'BBB-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR20m class D2 notes: Not rated

Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the existing tranches previously issued by Thekwini 11 as follows:

ZAR400m class A1 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR500m class A2 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR45m class A3 notes: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR59m class B1 notes: 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR48m class C1 notes: 'BBB-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

ZAR18m class D1 notes: Not rated

The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgages originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd (SAHL) in South Africa, which closed in August 2013.

Thekwini 11 has issued additional tranches under the tap issue. The new rated notes total ZAR1,180m, while the total new issue (including an unrated class D2 and a subordinated loan) is ZAR1,227.6m, which is 20% higher than the preliminary levels disclosed upon announcement.

Credit enhancement is provided by over-collateralisation and a reserve fund of 2.5% and totals 13.85% for the class A notes, 8.33% for the class B notes and 3.83% for the class C notes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch's analysis for the tap issue confirmed that the underlying portfolio's characteristics have substantially remained in line with the original issue's analysis. The following key rating drivers still apply.

Strong Originator Performance

Fitch views the performance of mortgages originated by SAHL as better than the overall South African market, which is evidenced by the lender's cumulative default data. Furthermore, SAHL's servicing and arrears management demonstrate lower property sale discounts and shorter average work-out timelines compared with peers. The agency considered this by applying a 20% downward adjustment to the loan default probabilities assumed at 'B(zaf)'.

Limited Revolving Period

The transaction originally had a 1.5-year revolving period, due to end in January 2015, where principal collections may be used to purchase additional home loans, subject to the satisfaction of portfolio covenants. Fitch considers the portfolio covenants sufficient to mitigate a material deterioration in performance during the revolving period.

Low LTVs

The transaction features loans with a maximum loan to value (LTV) ratio of 81% and a portfolio covenant that limits any increase in the weighted average (WA) LTV from the initial portfolio to 1% during the revolving period. This covenant restricts the deterioration in credit quality of the initial portfolio and also limits the dilution of potential recoveries through replenishment. The WA LTV for the combined portfolio (including both the existing securitised portfolio and the tap issue's final portfolio) was 67.6%.

Stable Asset Outlook

Fitch expects the performance of the mortgages to be stable in the short to medium term. In particular, the agency believes that neither the limited economic growth nor any of the factors behind the recent downgrade of the sovereign's rating will directly affect mortgage performance. Rising interest rates are one downside risk. Fitch currently expects an only modest tightening in monetary policy by the end of 2014, but given inflationary pressures and the recent depreciation of the South African rand, the agency cannot rule out the possibility of an earlier rise in rates.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case expectations, which in turn may result in potential negative rating actions on the notes. In particular, default rates 15% higher and recoveries 15% lower than currently assumed by the agency would result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AAA(zaf)'.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue report at www.fitchratings.com.

For its ratings analysis, Fitch used the loan-by-loan information provided by SAHL and aggregate statistics that were compared with those for the original issue. Fitch analysed the collateral using its mortgage loss model, as described in the applicable criteria. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using its proprietary cash-flow model, further described in 'EMEA Cash Flow Analysis Criteria'.