May 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Thuringia's EUR250m bonds (DE000A11QS31), due 26 May 2021, an
expected Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. This is Thuringia's fifth issue to be rated by Fitch.
The senior unsecured bond ranks pari passu with all Thuringia's other outstanding debt.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of
the German Federation, including the State of Thuringia, and the extensive
liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt
service payment.
The support mechanism applies uniformly to all members of the German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of
Thuringia undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in
economic and financial performances.
The new EUR250m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank
repo-eligible.
Thuringia is located in eastern Germany and had a population of about 2.2
million at end-2013. Its capital is the City of Erfurt. Its GDP of EUR51bn
accounted for almost 1.9% of national GDP in 2013. Its GDP per capita of
EUR23,168 is about 30% below Germany's average of EUR33,355. The unemployment
rate was 8% in April 2014, above that of Germany (6.8%) but well below that of
eastern Germany (10%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade of the Laender
and consequently the bond's rating. An adverse change of an important
institutional feature (solidarity principle, equalisation system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German Laender ratings.