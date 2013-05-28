(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Tinkoff Credit Systems' (TCS) RUB3bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bond issue (BO-12 series), with a final maturity in May 2015 and a put option after 1.5 years, a Long-term rating of 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

TCS has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of 'A(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b+', a Support Rating of '5', and a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'.

Fitch upgraded TCS's Long-term IDRs to 'B+' from 'B' on 21 March 2013 (see "Fitch Upgrades Two and Affirms Three Russian Consumer Finance Banks" dated 21 Match 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue's ratings correspond to TCS's Long-term local currency IDR ('B+'/Stable). The latter factors in TCS's (i) extended track record of exceptionally strong financial results, (ii) its ability to diversify acquisition channels and grow the business, while keeping credit losses and costs under control and (iii) reasonable capital and funding profiles. However, the rating also reflects the potential cyclicality of the bank's performance and some concerns over longer-term sustainability of its business model.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Downward pressure on TCS's Long-term IDRs, and consequently the issue's ratings, could arise if there was a marked downturn in the Russian economy or further sustained rapid growth of retail lending, resulting in markedly higher consumer indebtedness and potentially weaker credit underwriting at TCS. Significant deposit outflows, resulting in a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative rating action. Conversely, an extended period of more balanced growth, sound performance and successful franchise protection and development could result in moderate rating upside over the medium term.

The debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the bank's liabilities (47% of end-2012 liabilities), resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors.