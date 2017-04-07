(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based DSI Samson
Group (Private) Limited (DSG) a National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB+(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
DSG's rating reflects leading positions in the domestic rubber
tyre and footwear
markets, which are supported by its well-known brand, and an
unmatched
distribution network of 313 retail and wholesale points and six
franchisees.
DSG's market share also benefits from high tariffs on imports of
tyres and
footwear. These strengths are counterbalanced by increasing
competition from
imported footwear products and the weak local currency, which
raises the costs
of imported raw materials.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: DSG is the market leader in the
bicycle, motorcycle and
three-wheeler tyres industry in Sri Lanka, with a 45% export
market exposure as
of financial year-end 31 March 2016 (FY16). Furthermore, the
company also holds
the leading market position in the footwear segment despite
competition from
imported products. However, DSG's gradual loss of market share
in flip-flops and
designer sandals to imported products, which are sold at much
lower prices, is a
key long-term risk.
Capacity Expansion to Increase Leverage: We expect DSG's
consolidated net
leverage (defined as lease-adjusted debt net of cash / operating
EBITDAR) to
increase to 4.3x by FY18, from 3.5x at FYE16, as operating cash
flows are
unlikely to cover its capex. Capex will be mainly for expanding
the company's
production capacity of footwear for export. We do not expect
capex to translate
into substantial cash flows over the medium term, given the
moderate-to-high
execution risks facing the group's export strategy. This is
because DSG has
limited brand presence internationally, and the company may
encounter stiff
competition.
EBITDA Margins to Moderate: We expect DSG's consolidated EBITDA
margins to
moderate in FY17 and FY18 due to the increase in commodity
prices globally and a
weak local currency, which will drive up its raw material costs.
We expect the
price of natural and synthetic rubber to increase, in line with
rising crude oil
prices; 65%-70% of DSG's raw material costs are linked to these
commodities.
Furthermore, the increase in the domestic Value Added Tax (VAT)
rate to 15% from
11% on footwear effective from 1 November 2016 is likely to
limit DSG's ability
to pass on cost increases to its customers, at least in the near
term.
Structural Subordination Risk: As a holding company, DSG's cash
flows depend on
dividend payments by its subsidiaries. Therefore DSG's creditors
are
structurally subordinated to the creditors of its operating
subsidiaries.
However this risk is mitigated by DSG's strong control over the
key operating
subsidiaries that accounted for around 80% of consolidated
EBITDA in FY16. The
company indicates that there are no restrictions that constrain
major operating
subsidiaries from paying dividends to DSG. Furthermore, DSG's
cash balance was
more than sufficient to repay its borrowings at the holding
company as of FYE16.
However, a substantial increase in structural subordination
could put pressure
on the rating.
Shielded by Import Tariffs: Footwear manufacturers in Sri Lanka
rely heavily on
imported raw materials, due partly to the limited availability
of quality raw
materials locally. The manufacturers enjoy duty-free concessions
on the imports
of leather to be used in the manufacturing of shoes and bags.
Locally produced
footwear and tyre products are also relatively cheaper due to
high import
tariffs on competing low-cost products, which help DSG to
sustain its leading
market position. We have assumed the government will retain the
import tariffs,
given its intentions to protect the domestic industry and focus
on maintaining
the country's foreign-currency reserves.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
DSG's sales are less vulnerable to economic downturns than those
of its rating
peers Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Company (A-(lka)/Stable), and Abans
PLC
(BBB+(lka)/Stable). However DSG's footwear segment faces
increasing competition
from imports, which is a long-term risk. Singer has a stronger
business risk
profile than DSG, as it is one of two companies that dominate
the consumer
durables retail market in Sri Lanka. This is reflected in
Singer's higher rating
than DSG. Abans is rated at the same level as DSG, which
reflects its exposure
to more volatile cash flows from its property development
projects, despite the
company's strong market position in the retailing of consumer
durables.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, on average, in
2017 and 2018.
- EBITDA margins to moderate to 9% on average in the next two
years.
- Capex to remain high at around at LKR2 billion per year for
the next two
years.
- Dividend payout to shareholders to remain at around 50% of
holding company's
dividend income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Sustained improvement in DSG's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to
less than 3.5x
(FY16: 3.5x) and gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR to less than 4.0x
(FY16: 3.8x)
- The company's ability to execute its medium-term expansion
plans, and increase
the contribution of its cash flows from exports.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Sustained weakening of net adjusted debt/EBITDAR to more than
5.0x and gross
adjusted debt/EBITDAR to more than 5.5x.
- A sustained weakening of FFO fixed-charge cover to less than
1.3x (FY16:
3.8x).
- A significant increase in the structural subordination of
DSG's holding
company creditors.
LIQUIDITY
DSG had LKR942 million of cash and LKR1.63 billion in unutilised
facilities at
FYE16, compared with LKR1.8 billion of term loans falling due
within one year,
placing the group in a satisfactory liquidity position. However
we expect the
company to generate negative free cash flow in FY17 due to its
high capex spend.
A further LKR 4.7 billion of DSG's short-term borrowings are
used to fund its
working capital, and we expect these facilities to be rolled
over in the normal
course of business.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rishikesh Sivakumar
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
No.15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre,
Colombo - 01, Sri Lanka.
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+ 612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 March 2017
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
