June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned TruckLease S.A., Compartment No. 3's upcoming issue of class A, B, C, and D notes expected ratings as follows:

EUR21.6m (up to EUR100m) class A notes, due June 2021: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR11.7m class B notes, due June 2021: 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR11.7m class C notes, due June 2021: 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR7.3m class D notes, due June 2021: 'BBB+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

EUR23.7m subordinated note, unrated

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction contains elements of both an ABS and an SME securitisation. The industry and single obligor concentrations in the portfolio are higher than typical auto ABS transactions. Lessees are predominantly self-employed individuals (micro-SMEs). A large portion of the lessees (roughly 60% of the portfolio) can be allocated to one industry - transportation. The portfolio is relatively small compared with typical auto ABS transactions, with only 2,061 contracts and 1,040 obligors.

The average obligor balance is significantly higher than other vehicle ABS transactions. However, the transaction is not exposed to obligors in excess of 0.5% as the eligibility criteria in the transaction documents limit the maximum concentration to any one customer to a maximum of 0.5% of the total portfolio. Fitch used a combination of its SME and ABS rating approaches when analysing the transaction. The levels of credit enhancement are significantly higher compared with typical auto ABS transactions, to cover the higher risk nature of the portfolio.

When deriving its portfolio default risk assumptions, Fitch applied its SME rating criteria. To address the portfolio concentration risk, the agency used its Portfolio Credit Model. The agency assumed a base case default rate of 6.0%, which is higher than the base case default rates typically assumed for other auto ABS transactions rated by Fitch.

Fitch applied its ABS rating criteria when deriving base case recovery rate assumptions. Historical recovery rates have been high compared with typical auto ABS transactions. The weighted average base case recovery rate for the portfolio was set at 79%.

The transaction will have a 12-month revolving period, during which the amortising portfolio amounts will be refilled by new assets. In addition, the issuer intends to increase the asset balance from initially EUR69m up to EUR147m.

Gallinat-Bank (NR) acts as servicer of the leases (with the originators - ALBIS Mobil Lease GmbH, UTA-Leasing GmbH and Koegel Leasing GmbH - acting as sub-servicers). A back-up servicer will be appointed at closing to support the servicing continuity in case of a failure of the original servicer. Sitel GmbH acts as the back-up servicer and is committed to rapidly taking over key servicing functions should Gallinat Bank default in its capacity as servicer. In Fitch's opinion, the back-up servicing procedure is well organised compared with other German auto ABS transactions, which is positively viewed by the agency. The origination process is less standardised than larger originators, due to the size of the company and the fact that the decision whether to grant a lease contract depends on a small group of experienced staff. However, the process is tailored towards the less standardised lease objects.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of lease and hire purchase contracts originated by ALBIS Mobil Lease GmbH and its wholly owned subsidiaries, UTA-Leasing GmbH and Koegel Leasing GmbH. ALBIS Mobil is ultimately 100% owned by ALBIS Leasing AG.

The receivables are secured by the financed vehicles and are granted exclusively to German residents. Approximately 83% of the leases are on trucks and trailers, around 6% relate to cars with the remainder backed by leases on automobile related assets (9%), e.g. buses, and other equipment (1%). Fitch notes that the assets are not standard assets seen in typical auto ABS transactions.

During the replenishment period, the amortising portfolio amounts will be refilled by new assets. In addition it is intended to increase the asset balance up to EUR147m. A portion of these additional assets will stem from the remaining portfolio of TruckLease No. 1, which securitises similar assets to TruckLease No. 3. These contracts will be purchased after the exercise of TruckLease No. 1's clean up call. The remainder will come from the originators' new business. At the same time, additional class A notes will be issued to finance the additional purchases, increasing the class A note balance up to EUR100m from EUR21.6m initially.

If the ramp-up plan is fully accomplished, credit enhancement for the class A, B, C and D notes will be 34.3%, 26.4%, 18.5% and 13.5%, respectively, with higher levels if the maximum class A balance is not achieved.

A cash reserve will be funded at closing via the subordinated note. It will provide liquidity support and will be available to cover senior expenses and interest payments on the class A to D notes. The cash reserve will be replenished under the priority of payments but will amortise in line with the notes, so that it will always be sized at 2.3% of the outstanding class A to D notes, with a floor of EUR500,000. Released amounts due to the reserve's amortisation will be used in the waterfall and be available for principal redemption.

TruckLease S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle. Compartment No. 3 is the third compartment of the issuer. Fitch rated the first and second compartments, Compartment No. 1 and Compartment No. 2, in February 2011 and February 2012, respectively.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Rating Sensitivity to Increased Default Rate Assumptions

Class A

Original default base case: ''AAAsf'

Increase in default rate base case by 10%: 'AAAsf'

Increase in default rate base case by 25%: 'AAsf'

Increase in default rate base case by 50%: 'AA-sf'

Class B

Original default base case: 'AAsf'

Increase in default rate base case by 10%: 'AA-sf'

Increase in default rate base case by 25%: 'A+sf'

Increase in default rate base case by 50%: 'Asf'

Class C

Original default base case: 'Asf'

Increase in default rate base case by 10%: 'Asf'

Increase in default rate base case by 25%: 'BBB+sf'

Increase in default rate base case by 50%: 'BBBsf'

Class D

Original default base case: 'BBB+sf'

Increase in default rate base case by 10%: 'BBBsf'

Increase in default rate base case by 25%: 'BBB-sf'

Increase in default rate base case by 50%: 'BB+sf'

Rating Sensitivity to Reduced Recovery Rate Assumptions

Class A

Original recovery rate (RR) base case: 'AAAsf'

Decrease in RR base case by 10%: 'AAAsf'

Decrease in RR base case by 25%: 'AA+sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 50%: 'AA-sf'

Class B

Original recovery rate (RR) base case: 'AAsf'

Decrease in RR base case by 10%: 'AA-sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 25%: 'A+sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 50%: 'Asf'

Class C

Original recovery rate (RR) base case: 'Asf'

Decrease in RR base case by 10%: 'Asf'

Decrease in RR base case by 25%: 'BBB+sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 50%: 'BBB-sf'

Class D

Original recovery rate (RR) base case: 'BBB+sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 10%: 'BBBsf'

Decrease in RR base case by 25%: 'BBB-sf'

Decrease in RR base case by 50%: 'BBsf'

Rating Sensitivity to Multiple Factors

Class A

Original base case assumptions: 'AAAsf'

Mild stress: Default rate increase by 10%, recovery rate decrease of 10%: 'AA+sf'

Moderate stress: Default rate increase by 25%, recovery rate decrease of 25%: 'AA-sf'

Severe stress: Default rate increase by 50%, recovery rate decrease of 50%: 'BBB+sf'

Class B

Original base case assumptions: 'AAsf'

Mild stress: Default rate increase by 10%, recovery rate decrease of 10%: 'AA-sf'

Moderate stress: Default rate increase by 25%, recovery rate decrease of 25%: 'Asf'

Severe stress: Default rate increase by 50%, recovery rate decrease of 50%: 'BBB-sf'

Class C

Original base case assumptions: 'Asf'

Mild stress: Default rate increase by 10%, recovery rate decrease of 10%: 'BBB+sf'

Moderate stress: Default rate increase by 25%, recovery rate decrease of 25%: 'BBB-sf'

Severe stress: Default rate increase by 50%, recovery rate decrease of 50%: 'BB-sf'

Class D

Original base case assumptions: 'BBB+sf'

Mild stress: Default rate increase by 10%, recovery rate decrease of 10%: 'BBB-sf'

Moderate stress: Default rate increase by 25%, recovery rate decrease of 25%: 'BBsf'

Severe stress: Default rate increase by 50%, recovery rate decrease of 50%: 'Bsf'

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress, key rating drivers and rating sensitivities, as well as material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.