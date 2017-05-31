(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Tunghsu
Group Co., Ltd. a
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating of 'B+', with
Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'B+(EXP)' expected rating with
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' to the proposed US dollar senior notes issued by Tunghsu
Venus Holding
Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tunghsu. The
notes are
guaranteed by Tunghsu and are rated at the same level as
Tunghsu's senior
unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior
unsecured
obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received.
Tunghsu is a China-based holding company primarily engaged in
the manufacturing
of optoelectronic displays and has recently expanded into the
high-end equipment
manufacturing, new energy, real estate, green construction
material and finance
businesses.
Tunghsu's ratings are supported by its established, leading
position in the
optoelectronic display industry, its diversified funding
channels and a strong
liquidity profile. Tunghsu's ratings are constrained by its
product and
geographical concentration, a short track record in segments
that are outside
its main optoelectronic display business, structural
subordination, as well as
higher leverage to fund its expansion in the next three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Niche Market Leader: Tunghsu Group's core business is operated
through its
listed affiliate Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd (DXGD),
China's largest
glass-substrate producer. Despite the low shareholding of
18.13%, Tunghsu holds
key patents for DXGD's production, which is crucial in an
industry with high
technological and capital barriers. Tunghsu is the only domestic
player
manufacturing a complete set of equipment for both TFT-LCD glass
substrates and
touch-screen glass, accounting for about 11% of China's
production volume of
glass substrate for sizes up to G6 and 1.6% globally in 2016.
DXGD's low-cost base compared with foreign players has helped it
to maintain
gross profit margins above 30%-40%, supported by favourable
industry policies to
localise and lower labour costs. DXGD's high-end equipment
capability has
enabled the company to build its production lines in-house,
saving the company
up to 25% in capital expenditure. We expect margins to remain
high for glass
substrates in the medium term as the average selling price has
stabilised after
its key competitor Corning ceased production of its lower-end
lines for glass
sizes less than G6.
Structural Subordination: Tunghsu Group operates two of its four
key business
segments, namely optoelectronic displays and solar farm
operation, through its
two listed affiliates, obtained through backdoor listings. Other
than DXGD, it
owns 30.98% of Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd (DXLT),
under which it
operates its solar farm business. Tunghsu's access to its listed
affiliates'
cash is limited by their dividend policies due to material
minority interests.
Therefore, we have taken a proportionate consolidated approach
to evaluate
Tunghsu's financial profile.
Historically, Tunghsu has pledged a large portion of the listed
affiliates'
shares to banks. We expect this practice to remain a regular
source of funding
for the group, given the lower financing cost and the group's
continuous funding
needs to support its listed businesses.
Limited Record on New Business: Tunghsu's businesses outside of
optoelectronic
display industry were established in the last two years. We
expect its high-end
equipment manufacturing segment to be the key driver of its
EBITDA generation in
the next few years given its relatively larger scale,
high-margin nature and low
operating leverage. However, Tunghsu's orderbook history in this
segment is
quite volatile and orderbook backlog in 4Q16 was 20% of 2016
revenue. Tunghsu
relies on continuous incoming orders to sustain the segment's
revenue.
In addition, Tunghsu has accelerated its expansion in solar farm
construction
since 2016. The strategy entails high execution risk for a new
entrant in the
capital intensive, regulation-driven, highly competitive solar
plant industry.
There is low visibility on DXLT's competitive position, and its
source of
funding to support its aggressive construction plan of 2GW
within the next two
years, and another 2GW in 2019-2021. Currently the largest PV
power plant
investor in China has on-grid installed capacity of 1.4GW. Capex
in the next
three years will be over CNY20 billion.
Leverage to Increase: On a proportionate consolidated basis,
Tunghsu's
FFO-adjusted net leverage was 5.4x and 2.5x in 2015 and 2016,
respectively, and
Fitch expects this to increase to 3x-3.5x in 2017, including the
CNY3.7 billion
debt guarantee to DXLT. The higher leverage is mostly driven by
the high capex
plan of its two listed affiliates, of which Tunghsu will
contribute on a
proportionate basis.
Tunghsu's financial profile has lower predictability due to its
opportunistic
expansion and the continuous funding needs of its listed
affiliates, which plan
to fund most of their expansion through equity placements.
Tunghsu will continue
to participate in the placements to avoid a dilution of its
stakes. Both DXGD
and DXLT operate in industries that require significant capital
investments.
Diversified Funding Channels: Tunghsu has established
diversified funding
channels in recent years. DXGD and DXLT have completed CNY25
billion in private
placements within the last two years, and expect to launch
another CNY8.6
billion placement subject to exchange approval in 2017. At
end-2016, Tunghsu had
CNY15.2 billion in onshore bonds outstanding. In addition,
Tunghsu has the
support of its second-largest shareholder Huarong Trust
International (with 25%
interest) in terms of short-term facilities and co-investment
opportunities.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tunghsu's profile is comparable with its peers with 'B+'
ratings.
Tunghsu's proportionately consolidated EBITDA of CNY3.5 billion
is higher than
China XD Plastics Co Ltd (B+/Stable) at CNY1.4 billion.
Historical EBITDA margin
is higher at 20%-25%, yet with lower visibility due to the
evolving business mix
as Tunghsu expands. FFO-adjusted net leverage is comparable to
'B+' peers at
2x-3x. Tunghsu's business profile is driven by its weaker
non-listed segments
and the stronger DXGD. The non-listed segments' profile is
comparable to 'B'
level peers, due to its weak market position, limited track
record and lower
business stability. DXGD's profile is comparable to Kangde Xin
Composite
Material Group Co., Ltd. (BB/Stable) due to its technology
leadership, strong
market position in a niche market, low cost base, and strategic
alliance with
customers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable revenue and EBITDA margin for the non-listed high
equipment business
- DXGD's EBITDA growth of 25%, 55%, and 14% in 2017-2019 driven
by glass
substrates capacity expansion and contribution from newly
acquired businesses
- Dividend payout ratio to maintain 25% and 10% for DXGD and
DXLT in 2017-2019
- Capital expenditure for DXGD and DXLT to be around CNY40
billion for 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Material cash flows from listed entities to Tunghsu, including
patent fees or
dividends
- FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained below 2x
- FFO interest coverage to be sustained above 3x
- Material improvements in its segment credit profile
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained above 3x
- Non-listed segments' FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained
above 5x
- EBITDA margin to be sustained below 20%
- FFO interest coverage to be sustained below 2x
- Material deterioration in its segment credit profile
LIQUIDITY
Strong liquidity: Tunghsu Group's (after deconsolildating the
listed and
financing entities) undrawn credit facilities from banks
amounted to CNY17.5
billion at end 2016. Tunghsu has sufficient liquidity to meet
its short-term
debt of CNY6.3 billion and investments in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
