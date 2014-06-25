(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s USD1bn unsecured notes a
'BBB-' rating. A list of existing ratings is provided at the end of this document.
The notes have been issued in two tranches of USD500m with a 5-year and a
10-year tenor. The first tranche bears a coupon of 3.75% and is due in 2019,
whereas the second tranche bears a coupon of 4.875% and is due in 2024. The
proceeds improve Turk Telekom's liquidity profile, and will be used to refinance
existing short-term debt.
The notes are rated at the same level as the company's Issuer Default Rating of
'BBB-' as they constitute a direct, unconditional and unsecured obligation of
the issuer and rank pari passu with all existing and future unsecured
obligations of TT. The bond documentation envisages cross-default, negative
pledge and change of control provisions.
TT's IDR reflects its leading voice and broadband position in the Turkish
telecoms market, with a resulting high fixed-line EBITDA margin, which is partly
offset by its third-place position in the mobile market. FX risk is TT's main
credit weakness. The company has a sound pre-dividend free cashflow (FCF)
generation capability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Fixed-line Market Position
TT is Turkey's largest telecoms company and the fixed-line incumbent operator,
with around a 93% subscriber market share in fixed voice and a 88% subscriber
market share in fixed broadband services. It has a solid fixed-line franchise
with less intense competition relative to other European incumbents. The Turkish
fixed broadband market remains fairly under-penetrated at around 40% of
households, lagging significantly behind the European average of around 65%, and
offers firm growth potential. TT owns 90% of Avea, Turkey's third-largest mobile
operator with around a 20% subscriber market share. Revenue growth as Turkish
mobile penetration increases should lead to increased profitability in the
mobile business.
Mobile to Offset Fixed Declines
Revenue growth from fixed broadband and data services is offsetting fixed-line
voice revenues declines. Fixed EBITDA has come under pressure over the last two
years, but this has been partly offset by mobile EBITDA growth. Fitch expects
TT's EBITDA less capex (before spectrum costs) to grow over the next few years
as the mobile business becomes more cash-generative, resulting in our
expectations of pre-dividend FCF margin over 10% over the medium-term.
No Explicit Sovereign Linkage
The Turkish government owns 31.7% of TT. However, TT is rated on a stand-alone
basis with no support from any of its shareholders. At this point in time, TT's
rating is not linked to the Turkish sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable).
Long-term Uncertainty from Concession Expiry
The rating factors in some long-term uncertainty relating to the expiry of TT's
fixed-line concession agreement with the Turkish government in 2026. Fitch does
not rule out the risk that in the lead-up to the concession termination date,
the views of TT's management, TT's main shareholder and the Turkish government
on TT's operational and financial priorities may diverge. Fitch believes that
TT's management will pursue a conservative financial policy to ensure that all
debt could be repaid before the expiry of the concession agreement.
Significant FX Mismatch
TT has a significant currency mismatch as 95% of its debt at end-1Q14 was
denominated in USD and EUR while its FCF is generated in local currency. This
exposes TT to significant risks arising from potential adverse movements in
foreign exchange rates. However, as the company can only pay a dividend of up to
a maximum of 100% of distributable net income (adjusted by TT's board of
directors to 70% of net income in 2013), any FX losses will reduce net income,
which will lead to a fall in dividends and cash taxes paid in the following
year. With unadjusted net debt to EBITDA of 1.4x at end-1Q14, TT has low
leverage compared with other European telecoms companies, but this FX risk is
the main reason why the leverage thresholds for negative rating action are set
at a lower level compared with other western European telecoms companies at a
similar rating level.
Adequate Liquidity Profile Post-Bond
The successful bond issue has improved TT's liquidity profile. The company also
has ready access to bank financing and other funding sources. Liquidity is
underpinned by strong cash flow generation, large cash balances (approximately
TRL1.5bn as of end-1Q14) and some undrawn committed credit facilities. Proceeds
from the USD1bn bond, which will be applied for repayment of short-term debt,
improve TT's debt maturity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Funds flow from operations (FFO) net leverage trending above 2.25x (FYE13:
2.3x) or unadjusted net debt to EBITDA breaching 1.5x (FYE13: 1.5x) on a
prolonged basis
-Material deterioration in TT's pre-dividend FCF margin, or in the company's
regulatory or competitive environment
Fitch views positive rating action as unlikely in the medium-term; however,
future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:
-Improved visibility on how the termination of fixed-line concession agreement
would be resolved, an improved liquidity profile and a reduced currency mismatch
in its debt structure
The existing ratings are as follows:
-Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-Long-term Local-Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB-'