Fitch Ratings has assigned UNITE (USAF) II PLC's first new notes final rating, and affirmed
the rating of the initial notes, as follows:
GBP380m initial notes due June 2028 (ISIN XS0942125963): affirmed at 'Asf';
Outlook Stable
GBP185m first new notes due June 2030 (ISIN XS0991898197): 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation arranged for the refinancing of existing
indebtedness of the UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF), which is the sponsor
of the SPV borrower, USAF Finance II Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The first new notes are Unite (USAF) II Plc's second bond issue following and
ranking pari passu with the GBP380m debt issue (known as the initial notes). The
simultaneous assignment of the final rating to the first new notes with the
affirmation of initial notes rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the
underlying collateral, available credit enhancement and the transaction's legal
structure.
At the closing of each issue, the issuer advanced the proceeds to the borrower,
which in turn made certain intra-group loans to property holding limited
partnerships to complete the refinancing. Each of the loans to the borrower
accrues interest at the same fixed rate as the respective note class, with the
borrowing group indemnifying the issuer for all incurred costs.
The transaction is able to accommodate the issue of the first new notes as long
as the borrower's debt profile remains within certain covenanted levels, and is
subject to a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 55%; an interest coverage
ratio (ICR) no lower than 2.0x; and certain portfolio-related criteria governing
disposals and acquisitions. In its analysis, Fitch assumes that these covenants
have reached their limits. Should performance deteriorate beyond specified
triggers, a partial or full cash trap would hasten debt amortisation unless
cured within 18 months. After the issue of the first new notes the LTV will be
49.8% and ICR 3.1x, a slight improvement compared with a LTV of 49.9%
previously, and well within their covenanted levels.
Following the issue of the first new notes, total borrower debt increased to
GBP590m, comprising the two securitised loans (a new GBP185m loan maturing in
June 2025 and the original GBP380m loan maturing in June 2023) and a GBP25m
pari-passu-ranking revolving credit facility (RCF) held at the level of the
limited partnerships. All credit lines are governed by shared transaction
documentation to which any potential new senior lender would have to sign up,
thus preserving the structural integrity underpinning the ratings.
As well as the additional debt issue, 14 student accommodation properties have
been introduced to the collateral pool, increasing the total to 53 and providing
almost 19,000 beds in total. The portfolio is diverse, spread over 19
cities/towns, with the top five geographical concentrations representing 57% by
market value and the largest single asset making up just 6%. Two-thirds of
rental income is derived from direct lets to students with the remainder from
both long- and short-term nomination agreements with universities. The
granularity of income stemming from these assets, alongside a stable market
outlook for student accommodation, underpins the final rating.
HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+) is the issuer account bank and liquidity facility
provider to the issuer and the available liquidity facility is increased in size
to cater for the additional debt. The liquidity line addresses payment
interruption risk that could arise from insolvency within the obligor group
while rental payments are diverted to issuer-controlled accounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the notes rating of shift in vacancy and rental value
decline:
Current rating: 'Asf'
Increase of 10% in vacancy and rental value decline: 'Asf'
Increase of 20% in vacancy and rental value decline: 'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the notes rating of shift in the capitalisation rate:
Current rating: ' Asf'
Increase of 10% of capitalisation rate assumptions: 'Asf'
Increase of 20% of capitalisation rate assumptions: 'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the notes rating of shift in capitalisation rate, vacancy
and rental value decline assumptions:
Current rating: 'Asf'
Deterioration in all factors by 10%: 'BBBsf'
Deterioration in all factors by 20%: 'BBsf'
