(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based residential
property developer Redco Properties Group Limited's (Redco;
B/Stable) USD125m
13.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'B' and
Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt
of documents
conforming to information already received and the final rating
is in line with
the expected rating assigned on 25 July 2014.
The notes are rated at the same level as Redco's senior
unsecured rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
Redco's 'B' rating is supported by its low land-bank cost,
satisfactory profit
margin and prudent control on SG&A expenses. However, the rating
is constrained
by its small business scale, overall land-bank quality and
aggressive bidding
for land in Shenzhen.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Business Scale: Redco has a limited business scale among
the Chinese
property developers that Fitch has rated. With 11 projects in
the pipeline in
seven cities, Redco had a land-bank size of 4.0m square metres
(sqm) as at
end-2013. Redco achieved contracted sales of CNY3.1bn in 2013.
We think Redco
does not have a significant presence in any of the cities except
for Nanchang,
where Redco ranked seventh in terms of contracted sales in 2013.
Projects Mostly In Secondary Locations: Redco's projects are
mostly in secondary
locations (except in Nanchang and Jinan), which is reflected in
its low average
selling price of CNY6,473/sqm in 2013. We expect the company to
add land mainly
in Yantai, Xianyang and the seafront of Tianjin, where Redco has
4.3m sqm GFA of
land pending acquisition under framework agreements with local
governments. The
potential downside risk is insufficient demand for these sizable
projects in
secondary locations where there is abundant supply from
competitors.
Aggressive Bidding In Shenzhen: Fitch has concerns that Redco is
being
aggressive in purchasing land in public auctions when it enters
new cities with
intense competition. For example, in Fitch's opinion, the land
parcel that Redco
bought in Shenzhen in 4Q13 was not cheap. The land is in
Pingshan district and
was sold at CNY980m, 211% above the base price. Redco placed a
high priority on
building its brand name in Shenzhen, a first-tier city that it
was entering.
However, the property market in China has shown signs of
faltering in 2014, and
the profit margin of Redco's Shenzhen project could be squeezed.
Low Land Cost: Redco enjoyed a low land cost of CNY962/sqm at
end-2013 through
early involvement with local governments and acquiring land at
cheaper costs.
Redco has also signed framework agreements or letters of intent
with local
governments in Tianjin, Yantai and Xianyang to make sure that it
can continue to
expand its land bank at lower costs.
Margins Comparable to Peers': In 2012-2013, Redco achieved gross
profit margin
of around 30%, a level that is comparable to similarly rated
peers'. This is
because Redco acquired land in earlier years at low costs and it
enjoyed rising
property prices over the last few years. Besides, Redco controls
its SG&A
expense well, which amounted to 5.1% and 6.0% of its contracted
sales and gross
revenue respectively in the past three years. However, Redco's
profit is heavily
concentrated on two to three projects. Hence, its profit margin
could be
volatile.
Sufficient Liquidity to Repay Debt: At end-December 2013, Redco
had cash and
cash equivalents of CNY828m (excluding restricted cash of
CNY132m). Together
with the IPO net proceeds of CNY752m received in January 2014,
we believe that
this is sufficient to cover the company's short-term debt of
CNY474m and settle
the amounts due to related parties of CNY748m in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Annual contracted sales sustained above CNY8bn (2013:
CNY3.1bn) without
compromising leverage, and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20% (2013: 28%), and
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.3x (2013: 2.1x).
Negative: Factors that may, individually and collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 50% (end-2013:
32.6%), or
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%, or
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
