March 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian VEB Leasing's
(VEBL; 'BBB'/Stable) issue of 8.5% fixed-rate RUB5bn each, senior unsecured
bonds series 10 and 11, a final Long-term rating of 'BBB' and a final National
Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.
The bonds are amortising by 20% semi-annually starting from September 2016 with
the last payment of 40% - at 1 March 2018. VEBL's obligations under the notes
will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The
proceeds will be used to fund VEBL's core business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's ratings correspond to VEBL's Long-term local currency IDR and
National Rating. These in turn reflect the potential support of the company's
shareholder, State Corporation Bank of Development and Foreign Economic Affairs,
Vnesheconombank (VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). VEBL is highly integrated within VEB, and
borrowings from VEB and its subsidiaries represented 22% of total funding at
end-H112. VEBL accounted for 7.6% of VEB's consolidated assets at end-H112.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VEBL's Long-term IDRs, National Rating and senior debt ratings are likely to
move in parallel with those of VEB, as Fitch expects VEB's readiness to support
VEBL to continue. Any unexpected and marked change in VEB's support could result
in a downgrade of VEBL.
VEBL's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating: '2'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'; AAA(rus)