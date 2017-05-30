(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed VEON
Ltd's Long-Term
IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed its
senior unsecured
debt rating at 'BB+', including debt issued and guaranteed by
its subsidiaries
and intermediary holding companies. We have assigned an expected
rating of
'BB+(EXP)' to the prospective issue of senior unsecured notes by
VEON's
subsidiary, VimpelCom Holdings B.V. The final rating of the
prospective notes is
contingent upon the receipt of final documentation confirming
materially to the
preliminary documentation reviewed. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
VimpelCom Holdings B.V. intends to issue USD-denominated senior
unsecured notes.
The notes are expected to be of benchmark size with a
short-to-intermediate
tenor. The notes' documentation includes provisions for negative
pledge and
cross default of VEON's significant subsidiaries.
The proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance the
tender offer for
existing senior unsecured bonds at PJSC Vimpelcom due 2018 and
2021 and at
VimpelCom Holdings B.V. due 2022. The deal would allow VEON to
reduce the amount
of guaranteed debt and Fitch views it as moderately positive for
the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
No PJSC Structural Subordination: We rate VEON's parent company
debt at the same
level as debt issued or guaranteed by PJSC VimpelCom (PJSC), the
operating
company in Russia and the rest of the CIS. This is because the
amount of
prior-ranking debt at PJSC, the strongest operating entity
within the VEON
group, should remain below 2x of the group's EBITDA and VEON
intends to
discontinue relying on PJSC's guarantees for issuing debt at the
holding
company. The abovementioned refinancing deal supports our view
that the amount
of prior-ranking debt guaranteed or directly issued by PJSC will
decline over
the next few years.
Stabilising Financial Performance: We expect VEON to continue
generating stable
revenue and EBITDA in its core markets, which will enable it to
gradually reduce
leverage. Pressures in Algeria may continue, but as Algeria is
deconsolidated
under Fitch's approach (see below), this would have a less
negative impact on
Fitch-defined leverage. VEON has managed to largely stabilise
its financial
performance, with organic service revenue growth of 0.5% yoy in
2016, and 2.3%
yoy without Algeria. This is a gradual improvement from -0.2%
yoy in 2015 and
-1.5% yoy in 2014.
Strong Russian Operations: We expect VEON to remain a strong
mobile player in
Russia. The company is the third-largest mobile telecoms
operator in the country
with above 20% market shares by service revenue and subscribers.
We believe
Russian competition is likely to become more rational. LLC T2
RTK Holding
(B+/Negative), the smallest and most aggressive operator so far,
has announced
plans to discontinue its strategy of being a heavy price
discounter, having
established a presence in Moscow, the largest and most lucrative
regional market
in Russia.
Less price competition and a gradually recovering macroeconomic
situation in
Russia are likely to bring in revenue and EBITDA margin
stabilisation, in our
view. VEON's cash-flow generation in the country is likely to
benefit from the
company's active involvement in network sharing with other
mobile operators in
Russia.
Substantial FX Mismatch: More than 70% of debt is
USD-denominated and all cash
flows are in local currencies. VEON consequently faces a
significant FX
mismatch. It is planning to address this by rebalancing its mix
of debt with
more funding in local currencies. A lower FX mismatch could lead
to a modest
relaxation of our leverage rating sensitivities.
Limited Leverage Headroom: VEON's leverage is close to its
downgrade threshold,
and remains sensitive to any weakening of its operating
currencies. The rouble
strengthened throughout 2016 (and so far in 2017), helping to
reduce leverage
below our threshold for a downgrade. Fitch-defined net
debt/EBITDA was 2.2x at
end-2016, with Algerian operations deconsolidated and excluding
USD719 million
of restricted cash in Uzbekistan, and we expect this to reach
2.0x at the end of
2018. Deleveraging is likely to be slow over the next few years
with a
resumption of meaningful dividends with approximately USD400
million paid
annually, and the announced share buy-back at GTH.
VEON's access to the cash flows of its Algerian subsidiary (46%
owned by GTH)
and its unconsolidated 50/50 JV with CK Hutchison in Italy is
limited. We
therefore deconsolidate the results of Algerian operations from
the group's
total, with only regular dividends from Algeria and Italy
treated as sustainable
cash flows to the group.
Corporate Governance, Country Risk: Consistent with other
companies that have
significant operations in Russia, we notch down VEON's rating by
two notches
relative to international peers. This notching factors in the
Russian business
and jurisdictional environment, ownership concentration and
VEON's corporate
governance policies, procedures and track record. VEON is listed
on NASDAQ and
on Euronext Amsterdam. LetterOne, VEON's largest shareholder
with a 56% economic
interest and a 48% voting stake, is a private Luxembourg-based
investment
company whose chairman and principal shareholder is Mr Mikhail
Fridman.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
VEON benefits from established market positions across its
operating franchise.
In Russia, VEON's largest market, it is the third-placed mobile
operator.
Geographical diversification provides a limited benefit as VEON
operates in
various countries which have low sovereign ratings. VEON faces a
higher FX
mismatch between debt and cash flow than its similarly rated
peers, which makes
its leverage more sensitive to exchange-rate volatility and
leads us to
establish tighter leverage rating sensitivities. The rating
incorporates a
two-notch discount for the Russian operating environment and
corporate
governance risks, which is usual for companies which have
significant operations
in Russia.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VEON include
the following:
- flat to low single-digit revenue growth in Russia with a
stable EBITDA margin
of slightly below 40% in 2017-2020;
- mid- to high single-digit revenue growth in Pakistan,
Bangladesh and Ukraine
in 2017-2020;
- stable group EBITDA margin of around 40% in 2017-2020;
- capex at above 17% of revenues in 2017 and gradually declining
in 2018-2020;
- stable dividends of slightly above USD60 million from Algeria,
no dividends
from Wind in the medium term;
- annual dividends modestly growing from USD400 million per year
announced in
February 2017;
- constant FX rates as of end-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- a record of strong corporate governance structures and
practices which negate
the potential negative influence of the dominant shareholder;
- a significant improvement in the macroeconomic operating
environment,
accompanied by sovereign ratings upgrades, leading to
sustainably more robust
free cash-flow generation.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- hindrances to cash-flow circulation across the key
subsidiaries, most
importantly in Russia;.
- significant operating pressures leading to lower cash-flow
generation;
- a sustained rise in Fitch-defined net debt/EBITDA to above
2.2x, with Algerian
operations deconsolidated but reflecting regular dividends from
Algeria and
Italy in EBITDA.
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: VEON's liquidity is strong, with USD1.9
billion of
unrestricted cash and equivalents on balance sheet at end-1Q17
(with USD698
million of restricted cash and deposits in Uzbekistan and
Ukraine excluded).
This is further supported by a multi-currency term-loan and RCF
(the latter
maturing in February 2020) for up to USD2.25 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
VEON Ltd
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
VimpelCom Amsterdam B.V.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
VimpelCom Holdings B.V.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes: assigned 'BB+(EXP)
PJSC VimpelCom
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
GTH Finance B.V.
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by VimpelCom Holdings B.V.:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26, Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1089
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Algerian operations
are
deconsolidated with regular dividends from Algeria and Italy
included in
EBITDA-based leverage metrics.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
