(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' to Vietnam-based Military Commercial
Joint Stock
Bank (MB Bank). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also
assigned a Viability
Rating (VR) of 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs
MB Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR. The ratings reflect the
bank's relatively
strong financial profile and risk management compared to its
local peers and its
strong franchise as one of the largest private commercial banks
in Vietnam. The
ratings also incorporate the bank's above-industry-average loan
growth and its
high reliance on corporate deposits.
MB Bank's reported asset quality metrics reflect a more
conservative loan
classification methodology relative to its peers. At end-June
2014, MB Bank's
reported NPL ratio of 3.11% was in accordance with Circular 2, a
set of stricter
rules on classifying bad debt implemented by the State Bank of
Vietnam. The
bank's loan book is also well-diversified across industries and
highly
collateralised. These credit strengths will help mitigate
potential risks
emanating from the bank's rapid loan growth. MB Bank, which is
smaller compared
with the four state-owned banks, targets to increase its asset
size by 1.5-2.0x
faster than the industry average over the medium term.
Fitch expects MB Bank to maintain its capitalisation at around
current levels as
its rapid asset growth is likely to be supported by high
internal capital
generation ability and the issuance of new capital, if needed.
Funding and
liquidity have also generally been well managed with the
loan-to-deposit ratio
maintained below 70%, supported by strong deposit growth in
recent years. In
contrast to local peers, the bank relies highly on corporate
deposits (63% of
total deposits at end-June 2014), in part driven by MB Bank's
capabilities in
corporate banking services.
MB Bank's corporate deposits also include a higher share of
deposits from
state-owned enterprises relative to other private commercial
banks. This and the
high representation of the military on the bank's board of
directors reflect the
bank's military background. The bank also benefits from access
to the branch
network of Vietnam Military Telecommunication Group (Viettel),
the bank's
largest shareholder. Lower funding costs and less reliance on a
retail branch
network have helped support the bank's net interest margins and
overall
profitability, which are higher relative to its local peers.
The introduction of Circular 36, which prohibits a bank from
holding more than
5% in another bank, is likely to force a change in shareholder
structure in MB
Bank by end-2015, though this is unlikely to significantly
impact the bank's
credit profile. MB Bank is currently 9.6% owned by Joint Stock
Commercial Bank
for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank; B+/Stable) and 10%
owned by Vietnam
Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (unrated). Fitch believes
that MB Bank, as
a listed company, is unlikely to face significant difficulties
in finding new
investors, considering its relatively strong credit profile in
Vietnam.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
Positive rating actions could arise from an improvement in
capitalisation,
sustainable loan book growth, and increased retail franchise
while maintaining
its financial performance. Upside rating potential may also
arise from further
improvements in the operating environment for the banking
industry and a
strengthened regulatory framework in Vietnam.
The ratings could be pressured if its loan quality deteriorates
significantly
more than what the current rating level entails, resulting in
weakening
capitalisation. A change in the relationship with Viettel, which
results in a
significant increase in funding and operating costs, will be
negative for
ratings. Negative rating actions might also result from event
risks such as an
aggressive takeover/merger, which might result in a
significantly weaker
financial profile.
RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating (SR) and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF)
Similar to the other rated small and medium-sized
privately-owned banks in
Vietnam, the '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating
Floor reflects
Fitch's view that extraordinary state support may be possible
but cannot be
relied upon in times of need, given the state's limited
resources.
The full list of rating actions follows:
MB Bank
- Long-Term IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR assigned at 'B'
- Viability Rating assigned at 'b'
- Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
- Support Rating assigned at '5'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
