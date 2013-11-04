(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Vietnam-based
property developer Vingroup Joint Stock Company's (Vingroup,
B+/Stable) USD200m
11.625% notes due 2018 a final 'B+' rating. The notes are issued
by Vingroup and
guaranteed by some of its subsidiaries.
The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned
on 21 October 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Residential Sales: Vingroup's 2012 and year-to-date
residential pre-sales
and new sales were significantly below Fitch's expectations
because weakness in
the property market lasted longer than anticipated. The
Vietnamese authorities
are, however, committed to macroeconomic stability, including
lower inflation
and a stable currency. These macroeconomic factors are
supportive of the
property sector and Fitch expects to see a marked increase in
new property sales
in 2014.
Aggressive Growth Strategy: Vingroup proposes to launch
apartment and villa
projects of aggregate contract value in excess of USD12.9bn
between 2015 and
2018, funded predominantly by pre-sales. Should presales fail to
be in line with
expectations, Vingroup has the flexibility to scale back the
project launches
and associated capital expenditure. While this could support the
company's
liquidity, a prolonged period of nil or low new project sales
reduces the
medium-term cash flow visibility.
Adequate Liquidity: Vingroup's cash balance improved to
USD113.92m
(VND2,386.54bn) as of 30 June 2013 from USD77.18m
(VND1,616.86bn) as of 31
December 2012, while short-term deposits with banks increased to
USD173.91m
(VND3,643.5bn) from USD149.71m (VND3,136.52bn). The improvement
in liquidity was
primarily due to the net proceeds after debt repayment and taxes
raised from the
sale of Vincom Center A in H113 (gross sales proceeds USD467m).
Liquidity would
improve further in H213 because of USD236m from the sale of
Vincom Center B and
USD200m investment (USD180m through preference shares that
entail cumulative
dividends and USD20m through a convertible loan) from the
Warburg Pincus
consortium.
Moderate Earnings Visibility: A significant proportion of
Vingroup's earnings
till end-2014 are driven by contracted sales and handovers of
three projects -
Royal City, Times City and Vincom Village. Fitch estimates that
more that 65%
(in terms of contract value) of these projects have been
received and that the
unbilled amount (contract value less cash collections) is
adequate to meet the
residual project-specific construction costs. Successful new
property launches
will provide earnings visibility beyond 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include
- Failure to achieve cash sales of at least VND5trn from new
projects (excluding
Royal City, Times City and Vincom Village) in the six months to
30 June 2014,
- Material increase in external borrowings to maintain current
liquidity
position, and
- A downgrade of Vietnam's Country Ceiling of 'B+'
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term due to
Vingroup's
exposure to the
inherently cyclical property business and its small scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6410
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
