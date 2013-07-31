(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Vnesheconombank's
(VEB; BBB/Stable/F3) RUB20bn senior unsecured exchange bonds series BO-01, due
in July 2016, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB'.
The bonds have a put option in July 2015. The coupon rate of the first two years
has been set at 7.65%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VEB's ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian
sovereign (BBB/Stable/F3), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as
a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of
some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by
the state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade/downgrade of Russia will warrant a similar rating action on VEB.