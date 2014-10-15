(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) issues of fixed-rate
rouble-denominated bonds
(series 08 and 09) a final Long-term rating of 'A-'. The issues
benefit from
recourse to VWBR's German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services
AG (VWFS AG).
The bonds have a tenor of five years with a put option in two
years. The coupon
for the first two years has been set at 11.3%. Proceeds from the
issuance will
be used solely for VWBR's corporate purposes. Should VWBR fail
to make a coupon
or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders
will benefit from
a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell
the bonds to VWFS
AG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds' ratings are driven by potential support from VWFS AG,
a wholly owned
subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A/Stable). VWFS AG has
provided the PIO to
bondholders to buy back the bonds and cover outstanding coupons
in case of
default by VWBR. In assigning the rating, Fitch has not relied
on the ability of
bondholders to enforce the PIO in a Russian court, in case of
need. However, the
agency believes that VWFS AG, if required, would have a very
strong propensity
to honour the obligation due to its publicly expressed
commitment to do so,
potential reputational damage from not honouring the obligation
and the
importance of the Russian market for the VW Group.
The bonds will be settled through the Moscow Exchange, but in
the unlikely
scenario that this is not possible, settlement will take place
through a paying
agent, currently Rosbank (BBB/Negative), which may be replaced
if its credit
profile deteriorates, or through the direct purchase of the
bonds by VWFS AG.
Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain
conditions that are
beyond VWFS AG's control, including impossibility of payments
and settlements in
Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or revolution, and
circumstances under
which none of the internationally recognised rating agencies
assigns a credit
rating to the Russian Federation.
Given the exposure of the structure of the placement to these
quite extreme
forms of country risk, the rating of the bonds is capped at a
level no higher
than two notches above Russia's sovereign ratings
(BBB/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the bonds may be downgraded if any of the
following occurs:
-VW AG's and, consequently, VWFS AG's credit profile weakens,
undermining the
latter's ability to pay under the PIO.
-Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded.
-Termination of PIO.
Upside potential for the bond's rating may result from an
upgrade of Russia's
sovereign ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
