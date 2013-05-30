May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi Bank's Equity Fund, a fund managed by Yapi Kredi
Portfoy, a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the fund's disciplined approach to its selection and
monitoring of asset allocation. Decisions concerning market exposure are driven
by a fundamental, macroeconomic assessment, supplemented by technical and
sentiment analysis, to take account of volatility in the Turkish equity market.
In its stock selection the fund focuses on identifying primarily mid and large
cap companies with strong fundamentals and reasonably priced growth
opportunities relative to their market valuation.
Decision making is concentrated in a formal investment committee which convenes
on a weekly basis and combines the manager's investment expertise across assets
classes. Defined allocation bands and active stock selection are key drivers in
the portfolio construction process. The lead PM enjoys controlled freedom to
operate within the given guidelines. The fund operates a distinct stop loss
discipline under supervision of the independent risk department beyond tracking
error and vale at risk limits.
The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Global Equity Turkey" on both a
three and five year basis at end April 2013. Fitch notes that the category is
less homogenous as Turkish domiciled funds do not offer institutional share
classes which would demand lower fees. The fund shows a Lipper Leader Consistent
Return score of five (highest quintile) over three years and a score of three
over five and 10 years as at end April 2013.
The fund, launched in November 1996, is managed against the Istanbul Stock
Exchange (ISE) 100 index. Its equity exposure may vary between 75% and 100%.
The current lead portfolio manager (PM) who is fully accountable joined the firm
in 2002 and manages the fund since June 2010. The co-manager is the head of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's equity department with more than 20 years of investment
management and research experience. The overall investment process has been
broadly stable since inception, but the fund changed its benchmark, partly on
regulatory grounds in January 2012. It increased the benchmark equity share to
85 % (from 70 %). The Yapi Kredi Bank's Equity Fund is Turkish domiciled fund,
with TRY26.9m of assets, as of end-April 2013.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards(tur)') is one of
Turkey's market leaders in the asset management industry with TRY10.2bn assets
under management (AuM) as of end-March 2013. The company has a long track record
of managing domestic equities. In line with a relatively small share of equity
funds in the industry, the equity team currently manage a total of around
TRY869m.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a
lower rating. For additional information about Fitch's fund quality ratings
guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below.
