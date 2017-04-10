(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
business park developer, Yida China Holdings Limited, a
first-time Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating of 'B'; The Outlook is Positive. Fitch has
also assigned
Yida a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'B' with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned Yida's proposed US dollar
senior notes a
'B(EXP)' expected rating with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The
notes are rated at
the same level as Yida's senior unsecured rating because they
constitute its
direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating of the
notes is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received. Yida says it intends to use the net proceeds from the
note issue to
fund new property projects and for working capital purposes.
Yida's ratings are constrained by its high leverage, as measured
by net
debt/adjusted inventory, the still-small contribution from
operations outside
the city of Dalian in China's Liaoning province and limited
scale. Its ratings
are supported by its strong record in business park operation in
Dalian and
expanding presence in other Chinese cities.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that Yida's higher
development
property sales are supported by firm demand from its established
business parks.
This will allow the company to deleverage to below 45% over the
next twelve
months. Furthermore, as Yida's business parks mature and its
business in
entrusted operation of business parks expands, its recurring
EBITDA can
sustainably provide in excess of 0.3x coverage of interest
expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage: Yida's leverage has remained above 45.0%
historically and was at
46.7% at end-2016, which is higher than for most mid-to-high 'B'
rating category
Chinese developers. We expect leverage to drop gradually from
2017, due to
stronger sales and better cash collection, as well as from cash
gradually
recycling from the Dalian government as a result of primary land
development in
the early years. However, leverage is likely to remain above 40%
during
2017-2019, considering the company's expansion plans and
continuous investment
property development.
Limited Geographic Diversification: More than 90% of Yida's
attributable
contracted sales were generated from Dalian before 2016,
although this decreased
to 82% in 2016 due to a higher contribution from new projects in
the city of
Wuhan in China's Hubei province. We expect Dalian to still
account for around
80% of contracted sales in the next two to three years, given
87% of Yida's
attributable land reserve was located in Dalian as of end-2016.
Small Scale: Yida's contracted sales of around CNY7 billion-8
billion in 2015
and 2016 are small compared with 'B+' rated developers, which
generate more than
CNY10 billion in contracted sales annually. Housing market risk
will continue to
significantly affect Yida's credit profile, as development
property sales remain
its key operating cash contributor. Increasing maturity of the
company's
investment properties in its new business parks and the
expanding scale of its
development property sales, with more projects generating
sustainable sales,
will eventually mitigate its small scale.
Leading Business Park Developer: Yida has 15 years of experience
in business
park development and operation, starting with its first project,
Dalian Software
Park, in 2002. The company has demonstrated an ability to
attract large
multinational corporations and reputable local companies to its
business parks.
Its strong retention rate is reflected by the 92% occupancy rate
enjoyed by
Dalian Software Park and average occupancy rates of above 80%
for mature assets.
The strong performance of its business parks can also be seen
from the sustained
positive annual rental reversion of 5%-8%. Its fast-expanding
entrusted
businesses in 2015 and 2016 also demonstrates the company's
proficiency in
business park operation.
Rising Recurring Income: Fitch expects recurring income from
Yida's business
parks and entrusted operation business to increase at 10%-18%
yoy from CNY435
million in 2016 to CNY649 million in 2019, with recurring EBITDA
interest
coverage improving from 0.3x towards 0.5x. Recurring income
growth will be
driven by both enlarged leasable gross floor area, with new
parks in Dalian and
Wuhan, and increasing occupancy rates in existing business
parks.
New Shareholder, No Immediate Impact: Fitch believes Yida's new
shareholder,
China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG), may benefit the
company's business
development, but there are no immediate changes to the company's
operations.
CMIG can facilitate more business opportunities outside Yida's
Dalian stronghold
that Yida is already exploring. Furthermore, CMIG may bring more
funding
flexibility. CMIG, a leading private investment group, bought a
53% equity
interest from Yida's founder, Mr. Sun Yinhuan. The acquisition
was made by
CMIG's subsidiary, China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Limited (CMIG
Jiaye), which
is CMIG's platform specialising in property investment. CMIG
Jiaye held 61.1%
stake in Yida as of end-March 2017.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Yida's business profile as a leading regional homebuilder in
Dalian and business
park developer, with a sufficient and sound-quality landbank to
support its
property development, is commensurate with a 'B' rating. Yida
also has a
satisfactory EBITDA margin of above 20%, which is comparable
with 'BB' rating
category peers. Its recurring income from investment property
assets, especially
from mature office buildings in Dalian Software Park, provides
an extra
liquidity buffer.
However, Yida's leverage is higher than most of its 'B' rated
peers, such as
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (B/Stable), and its contracted
sales are small
compared to 'B+' rated developers, such as Modern Land (China)
Co., Limited
(B+/Stable). Yida's insignificant recurring income and
geographic concentration
in Dalian cap its rating at 'B'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales to stay at CNY7 billion-9
billion during
2017-2019.
- Construction expenditure accounting for 30%-40% of contracted
sales during
2017-2019.
- Land acquisition paid accounting for around 20%-30% of
contracted sales
during 2017-2019.
- Capex for new investment properties at CNY350 million-450
million per year
during 2017-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action include:
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest sustained above 0.3x (2016:
0.3x; 2015: 0.2x);
- net debt/adjusted inventory of below 45% for a sustained
period (2016: 46.7%;
2015: 52.8%); and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25.0% (2016: 25.6%; 2015:
27.8%).
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Failure to maintain the above positive rating sensitivities
will lead to the
Positive Outlook reverting to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Yida had CNY2.9 billion in cash, including
restricted cash,
on hand as of end-2016 and unused bank facilities of CNY4.1
billion; sufficient
to cover its short-term debt of CNY4 billion.
Diversified Funding Channels: Yida has access to diversified
funding channels,
including domestic corporate bonds, bank borrowings, trust
borrowings and the
equity market. It issued two tranches of domestic bond,
totalling CNY3 billion,
during September 2015 to March 2016 at a cost of 6.0%-6.5%. Its
average
borrowing cost was hence lowered to around 7% in 2016, from 10%
in 2014. The
company's borrowing structure was improved after it replaced
part of its
short-term debt with longer-maturity corporate bonds in 2016.
Also, the portion
of secured debt among total debt was cut to 80%, from above 90%
in previous
years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Tertiary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of relevant committee: 29 March 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Total debt adjusted for face value of bonds.
- EBITDA adjusted for capitalised interests and revaluation of
subsidiary
acquisitions in 2016.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
