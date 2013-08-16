(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Efforts to improve
transparency around audit
reports would be helpful for investors and likely help highlight
major financial
reporting issues, according to Fitch Ratings.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Tuesday
presented a
proposal that would require auditors to compile more detailed
and descriptive
reports in an effort to better inform investors. Current
requirements call for a
three-paragraph largely boilerplate audit opinion that
accompanies annual
reports and, rather than describing key accounting issues,
simply states whether
companies adhered to generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP).
Fitch has previously highlighted the importance of disclosures
that are
informative and robust. Yet, the current standard
three-paragraph audit opinion
could very well be considered boilerplate and of little
incremental
informational value. Nevertheless, some elements of the PCAOB's
proposal (i.e.
the explicit statement that "the auditor is independent of the
entity and has
fulfilled the auditor's other relevant ethical responsibilities,
with disclosure
of the source of those requirements") might also be met with
a similar
boilerplate response to today's audit report.
Where auditors have identified weaknesses in the internal
control environment,
this might constrain ratings. As a result, we believe the
proposal to enhance
the value of the audit report by including disclosure of "key
audit matters"
would likely be helpful, as it could provide additional
information about these
factors. If this new section is successful in disclosing what is
"on the
auditor's mind" then that may help assess factors relevant to
our ratings.
See our criteria report, "Evaluating Corporate Governance,"
which specifically
comments on financial information transparency and is available
on our website
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
John Boulton
Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1673
Fitch Ratings
30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf
London
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.