Fitch Ratings has published the August edition of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

On 18 July 2013, Fitch assigned final ratings to a new Italian SME CLO transaction, Berica PMI Srl. The senior class A1X and A1Y notes which benefit from 43.2% credit enhancement (CE) were rated at 'AA+sf'/Negative. CE is provided in the form of subordination of non-rated class B notes, a cash reserve and collections received from the pool from 1 March 2013 until 1 June 2013. The Negative Outlook reflects the agency's outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Berica PMI S.r.l. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a EUR1,569m static portfolio of mortgage and non-mortgage loans granted to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) located in Italy. This is the first securitisation of SME loans originated by Banca Popolare di Vicenza Scpa (BB+/Negative/B) and Banca Nuova Spa (Non-rated). The transaction's new issue report dated 22 July 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The senior EUR980m class A1X notes were placed with investors, rather than retained by the originator and used as collateral with the ECB. Fitch estimates that in 2012 total issuance of Italian SME CLOs amounted to approximately EUR12bn, none of which was placed with investors. Therefore Berica PMI is the first Italian SME CLO in recent years to be placed with investors. The notional size of the placement is substantial, indicating a strong investor interest which viewed the notes' risk compared to the return profile as appealing in the current low interest rate environment. Class A1X notes pay a floating rate coupon with a spread of 2.4% over 3m Euribor setting a benchmark for future SME CLO transactions. In April 2013 a portion of the EUR175m senior class A1 notes of IM Cajamar Empresas 5 FTA, a Spanish SME CLO, was placed with investors. The notes, rated 'A+sf', pay a fixed coupon of 3.178%.

On 25 July 2013, the agency published a press release commenting on Belgian Mobilisation Law. Fitch views that the new set-off provisions of the law provide mitigants against set-off losses in relation to uninsured depositors in Belgian non-consumer securitisations including SME CLOs and Pandbrieven. Fitch believes that the ratings assigned to the two SME CLOs it rates (Esmee Master Issuer N.V. S.A. Series 0-2009-I and Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A. Compartment Mercurius-1), will not be affected.

During July 2013, Fitch reviewed the ratings of 23 SME CLO transactions, resulting in 57 tranches being affirmed, five being upgraded and 10 being downgraded. Additionally two tranches of PREPS 2006-1 plc and one tranche of Promise I Mobility 2005-1 plc were paid in full and two tranches of TS Co.mit One Gmbh were withdrawn.

Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA, FTPYME Bancaja 3 FTA, FTPYME TDA CAM 4 FTA, GC FTPYME Sabadell 4 FTA and TS Co.mit Gmbh were downgraded due to portfolio deterioration, uncertain recovery proceeds and exposure to payment interruption risk.

BBVA 3 FTPYME FTA, BBVA 5 FTPYME FTA, Lusitano SME No.1 and Promise I Mobility 2005-2 Plc were upgraded reflecting increased CE levels due to deleveraging and stable portfolio performance.

The spreadsheet, entitled 'SME CLO Compare', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

