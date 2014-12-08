(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) The recommendations
contained in the final
report of Australia's Financial System Inquiry, published 7
December 2014,
should improve the resilience of the banking system to shocks,
although the
implicit government support for the system is likely to decline,
says Fitch
Ratings. Immediate rating action is unlikely despite the
changes. Increased
capital requirements, a higher average mortgage risk-weight for
banks using the
internal ratings based (IRB) approach to calculate regulatory
capital, and
improvements in the resolution framework, were all recommended
by the inquiry.
Australian bank capital holdings are likely to rise
significantly if all
recommendations are implemented. The report suggested a baseline
target in the
top quartile of internationally active banks, but stopped short
of providing an
explicit ratio. The aim would be to ensure Australian bank
capital was viewed as
"unquestionably strong" - given the system's reliance on
offshore funding
markets, its highly concentrated nature, and the similarity in
the business
models of most Australian banks.
Importantly, this would apply to all banks rather than just
those using IRB
models. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) was the inquiry's preferred
method of
improving capital, although it left discretion for the
Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA) to focus on Tier 1 or total capital
ratios if it
felt these were more appropriate.
The competitiveness of smaller deposit takers would improve at
the expense of
Australia's major banks, which hold 80% of system assets, if the
recommendation
for a higher average IRB risk-weight for mortgages is adopted.
Nevertheless, a
gap between the two methods is likely to remain to incentivise
the banks to move
toward the advanced models, and the improved risk management
that ensues. The
inquiry states that an average IRB risk-weight of 25%-30% would
appear
appropriate; and that it would require about 1pp of CET1
capital, or 40%-70% of
their FY14 net profit, for the majors banks to achieve this.
Fitch expects the banks to be given enough time to raise any
capital required
under these two recommendations through internal means, although
equity market
placements may be pursued to meet the targets sooner.
The development of a stronger resolution framework is likely to
result in the
removal of our view of implicit support for the system,
resulting in Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors migrating to '5' and 'No
Floor', respectively.
However, Fitch believes Australia will wait to see how global
rules settle
before finalising requirements. The report supports pursuing a
total
loss-absorbing capacity framework, in line with global moves,
with
loss-absorbing instruments and trigger points clearly defined.
However, the
inquiry notes the area is still developing and is complex, and
avoids
prescriptive recommendations such as the bail-in of senior
creditors.
Other recommendations included retaining the four pillars policy
which prevents
Australia's major banks from merging with each other; improved
transparency of
capital ratios relative to global minimums; improved crisis
management powers
for regulators, maintenance of the current deposit insurance and
protection
regimes; and the implementation of a leverage ratio as a
backstop to deal with
any inconsistencies in internal capital models. Fitch expects
these measures to
have a more limited impact on Australian banks relative to the
three outlined
above.
The inquiry had no recommendations on liquidity, noting
significant regulatory
requirements are being put in place at the moment. It was also
neutral as to the
system's reliance on offshore funding markets, although this
formed part of its
recommendations on improving the resilience of the system.
The Australian government has announced a round of consultation
on the
recommendations, which is expected to conclude by 31 March 2015,
after which it
will decide which recommendations to implement. Some of the
measures could be
implemented by APRA under its current powers - however, Fitch
believes it will
wait until the government consultation period has concluded
before making any
changes. Some of the more complex recommendations could be
delayed until after
the next Commonwealth election, currently scheduled for 2016.
Fitch will comment
further once the government has decided which recommendations to
implement.
