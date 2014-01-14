(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special
report published
today that despite some challenges the sector outlook for
Australian banks
remains stable for 2014. The agency believes a modest weakening
in the operating
environment will lead to some manageable asset quality
deterioration, and place
some pressure on revenue growth. However, this is likely to be
offset by further
strengthening in funding and capital positions.
The biggest risk to this outlook remains a sudden and severe
downturn in China.
However, this is not Fitch's base case. Weakening credit
standards in an attempt
to win market share in a low credit growth environment, and a
prolonged and
severe dislocation of funding markets, constitute other risks.
Fitch expects asset quality pressure will be most prevalent in
the banks'
commercial loan portfolios. However, the erosion of credit
quality is unlikely
to be severe. In addition, loss absorption buffers in the form
of solid
profitability, existing loan loss provisions and adequate
capitalisation mean
the banks should be easily able to withstand the deterioration.
Higher impairment charges are likely to result from asset
quality deterioration,
while strong loan competition could pressure net interest
margins, meaning
profit growth will probably be limited in 2014. A likely
increase in credit
growth and fall in funding costs could provide some offset to
these factors, and
cost management should remain a key focus.
Funding and capital positions should continue to strengthen
through 2014 to meet
incoming regulatory requirements. Further improvement in funding
profiles could
focus more on longer-term wholesale issuance relative to deposit
growth. Capital
accumulation is likely to continue through internal generation,
including for
those institutions designated as systemically important domestic
banks. However,
the pace of growth may slow as most Australian banks already
exceed their 2016
Basel III capital requirements.
The report "2014 Outlook: Australian Banks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
