(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) A strong rise in home prices and growth in investor and interest-only mortgage loans in 2013 and 2014 have raised the risks in the Australian banking system, but the likelihood of significant losses in the housing books remains low, says Fitch Ratings. Rapid price appreciation since 2012 has been due to a combination of low interest rates and increased investor risk appetite, among other factors. National home prices have risen 16% since the recent cyclical trough in 3Q12, and as much as 25% in the largest market, Sydney. As a result, Australian home prices appear overvalued relative to historical averages, and a continuation of the recent price rises is unsustainable without commensurate growth in incomes - which is unlikely, considering the uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook. Net credit growth during this period has remained low relative to the past decade's average, and so the greater leverage appears to have had only a limited impact on house appreciation. However, growth in investor and interest-only loans has been strong, and there are indications that owner-occupiers have been increasingly borrowing on interest-only terms. This suggests a rising risk appetite on the part of the banks. These trends could, in turn, increase the risk profile of banks' mortgage assets in the event of adverse market movements such as higher interest rates and a general macroeconomic slowdown. Fitch's analysis indicates that the risk for investment mortgages is higher in the case of owner-occupied mortgages, and suggests a speculative element to recent house-price appreciation. The rise in interest-only loans also raises the susceptibility of borrowers to a weakening in market conditions owing to the slower accumulation of borrowers' equity relative to more traditional principal-and-interest loans. Risks will continue to rise if house price growth remains at the fast pace of 2013 and 2014. However, Fitch believes that the home market should moderate alongside a slowing economy and reduced upward pressures on wages. It is important to note that outside of the investor and interest-only segment of the market, credit standards have been maintained, or even strengthened. On top of underwriting standards which are already conservative, the government implemented responsible lending legislation in 2009 (the National Consumer Credit Protection Act). Since then, low-documentation and other non-standard loans have decreased significantly, and high loan-to-value lending has remained stable as a proportion of the total, despite the rise in prices. The high prevalence of lenders' mortgage insurance in Australia also adds a buffer in the event of losses, covering about 20%-25% of the major banks' mortgage portfolio. Fitch maintains that the risks of unmanageable losses in the mortgage portfolios of major banks are low. However, it is the indirect effect on non-housing loans that pose the greater risks to banks in the event of a significant housing downturn. The negative impact on consumer confidence, consumption and investment from such a downturn would almost certainly feed into weakening commercial credit quality. In such an event, commercial loan losses would be likely to dwarf those from the mortgage portfolio. For further analysis on this issue, please refer to our Special Report "Australian Banking System's Mortgage Exposure", published on 15 October. 