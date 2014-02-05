(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Austrian banks may benefit from bank levy
reforms and the creation of a "bad bank" for the wind-down of Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank, to be negotiated this month with the government, Fitch Ratings
says. Reallocation of the levy to part-capitalise the bad bank and create a new
resolution fund could reduce regulatory cost inflation in the Austrian banking
sector.
The government's preferred option for winding down Hypo Alpe, nationalised in
2009, is to create a bad bank majority owned by the large Austrian banks with a
minority state holding. The government's aim is to keep the vehicle's
liabilities off Austria's public debt calculation, similar to Ireland's NAMA and
Spain's SAREB. The bad bank model's details have not yet been revealed and need
to be finalised.
We believe reallocation of the bank levy to help facilitate the creation of a
bad bank would be the least worst option and most likely outcome for the
Austrian banks. The government is highly unlikely to impose insolvency or use
more aggressive "bail-in" tools because this would threaten systemic stability.
A restructuring of Hypo Alpe into a state-guaranteed public-law institution is
also unlikely because the government wants the banks to participate in the
solution.
Reform of the Austrian bank levy would benefit the banks. The existing levy
places a high cost burden on them. At EUR640m in 2013, it exceeded 20% of the
sector's net income and the one paid by the German banking sector, whose assets
are nine times larger. The tax is largely used to fill Austria's recurring
budget deficits, with only a small amount earmarked for financial stability,
resulting in limited transparency.
Partially diverting the levy to support the creation of a bad bank for Hypo Alpe
and build up a resolution fund would help gradually reduce the banking sector's
reliance on the state to deal with future shocks. We believe it could also save
banks around EUR150m costs per year, which they would otherwise have had to
contribute to the new resolution fund starting in 2014 under the European Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive.
But banks will probably still have to put another EUR150m annually into a
deposit protection fund from this year, so regulatory costs would stay high
relative to foreign banks. Large Austrian banks also pay heavy levies in a
number of their central and eastern European markets, especially Hungary. A
gradual recovery of earnings would provide further relief from regulatory cost
pressures.
There are still major uncertainties about the wind-down of Hypo Alpe. Large
Austrian banks want to be compensated for contributing to a bad bank and protect
themselves against its future deterioration. Protracted litigation between the
government and Hypo Alpe's former owner could delay the implementation of a
solution.
For further details on the potential wind-down of Hypo Alpe and implications for
Austrian Banks, see "'Bad' Bank Proposal for Hypo Alpe", published today.