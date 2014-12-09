(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Austrian Banks here LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Geopolitics in Russia and Ukraine and little signs of a major turnaround in central and eastern Europe (CEE) underpin the negative outlook for the Austrian bank sector, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the banks can make efficiency gains to mitigate some of the pressures. But two of the largest - UniCredit Bank Austria and, particularly, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) - are heavily exposed to Russia and Ukraine and are vulnerable to risks from a continuation of the crisis. We expect the two banks to incur high loan impairment charges in Ukraine in 2015 as the operating environment weakens, although their direct exposure to the worst-affected parts of the country is limited. Revenue in Russia will come under pressure as both banks have been more selective with underwriting and credit expansion. Asset quality will also continue to deteriorate, particularly in retail lending, but is likely to remain manageable in the short term. Local funding reduces the liquidity risks for both banks, but consolidated capital ratios may weaken with exchange rate volatility. Depreciation of the rouble and, to a lesser extent, the hryvnia, has already affected capital ratios this year. Large Austrian banks have strong franchises in CEE, where earnings from most countries have remained subdued. In the banks' main markets, we expect a gradual but slow recovery in Romania in 2015 (especially at Erste Bank's subsidiary) and stagnation in Hungary (particularly relevant for Erste and RBI). The structurally low-margin domestic franchise means earnings from Austria are also sluggish, albeit stable, so further meaningful deterioration in the operating environment of key foreign markets would be negative for the banks' credit profiles. All large banks' performance will continue to rely on a small number of strongly performing markets, notably the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The banks are likely to shift their cost focus to domestic operations. Efficiency gains should mitigate the sluggish revenue outlook even though we expect operating costs to remain largely unchanged. This focus should also mitigate high regulatory costs in many of their key markets, including bank levies, and regular and extraordinary financial transaction taxes in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia. The risk of unorthodox policy measures is highest in Hungary, but the short-term outlook has improved following the government's decision to force the conversion of foreign-currency retail mortgages at close to the spot rate (rather than below market rate). But the high recurring regulatory costs, tough operating conditions and weak asset quality mean Hungary is likely to be an earnings burden in 2015. The likelihood of Austrian banks leaving this country has increased with the uncertainty in the market's long-term recovery prospects. For more details on our expectations for Austrian banks, see "2015 Outlook: Austrian Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1399 Patrick Rioual Director Financial Institutions +49 69 768076 123 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.