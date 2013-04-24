(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that prospects for Austrian insurers are challenged by a stagnating domestic market but benefit from their strong positions in insurance markets in Central Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE).

Austrian insurers' gross written premiums (GWP) fell by 1.2% overall in 2012, after a decrease of 1.7% in 2011. The overall decline in GWP reflected weak life insurance results, which fell by 6.8% in 2011 and by 6.7% in 2012; in contrast, non-life business grew, but not by enough to fully offset the decline in life insurance.

"Life insurance gross written premiums for both years were hit by changes in tax treatment," says Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team.

"Results for 2011 were affected by the extension of the minimum contract duration for tax-privileged status. Results for 2012 were affected by subsidies for one of the popular pension products being cut by the state."

Austrian insurers are closely linked to insurance markets in CESEE, where more than one-third of their premium income originates. The region offers strong growth opportunities. With CESEE growth rates expected to exceed growth in Austria, Fitch expects the region to become even more important to Austrian insurers. However, although CESEE insurance business is generally profitable, it adds volatility to Austrian insurers' balance sheets and earnings because CESEE countries show a relatively high sensitivity to global economic downturns.

Issues connected with low interest rates remain one of the biggest challenges for the sector, but investments recovered during 2012, as the level of write-downs fell considerably compared with 2011. As underwriting results also improved for all three business lines, life, health, and property/casualty, the sector's overall profitability in 2012 was considerably better than in 2011.

Fitch expects Austrian GWP to stabilise in 2013, as life insurance is likely to recover from the dip in sales. Austrian insurers face stiff competition, but underwriting results in non-life lines are expected to make up for low investment yields and the low profitability in life insurance. Most of the larger players in the market should once again benefit from increased growth in the CESEE region in 2013, but earnings from this region are set to remain volatile.

The report, entitled 'Austrian Insurance: Stagnating, but Opportunities East', is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Austrian Insurance: Stagnating Domestic Market

here