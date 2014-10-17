(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) The auto rental and commercial truck
and fleet
leasing sectors continue to exhibit strong asset quality and
sufficient
liquidity, reducing the potential for credit and economic risks
to materially
impact ratings, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch recently affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) on five
publicly rated auto rental companies and commercial truck and
fleet lessors,
including LeasePlan Corporation N.V. ('A-'), Wheels, Inc. ('A'),
Avis Budget
Group, Inc. ('BB-'), Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P ('BBB+'), and
Ryder System,
Inc. ('A-'). The Rating Outlook for all of the issuers is
Stable. Fitch's
actions reflect the sectors' generally stable operating
profiles, well-managed
credit risks, limited sensitivity to rising interest rates,
sufficient liquidity
and appropriate leverage.
The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality and
monoline nature of
the auto rental and truck and fleet leasing businesses and their
reliance on
wholesale funding sources.
Industry performance is supported by stable core operating cash
flow generation,
continued customer demand, recovery in rental and lease rates
and improved
operating leverage. Recent portfolio growth for commercial fleet
and truck
lessors reflects a shift toward fleet management outsourcing due
to rising costs
of fleet ownership.
Used vehicle prices continue to exhibit strength in 2014, which
helps mitigate
residual value exposure on closed-end leases. However, Fitch
expects vehicle
prices to normalize into 2015.
The full report 'Auto Rental and Commercial Fleet Lessors:
Industry Snapshot' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
