NEW YORK, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has stated that Avnet,
Inc.'s (Avnet)
decision to institute a quarterly dividend will not have an
impact on the
company's ratings given expectations for continued consistent
cash generation
relative to the modest dividend expense.
Avnet announced that its board of directors has approved a
quarterly dividend of
$0.15 per share, equal to a payout of roughly $83 million per
year. This
compares to average FCF of $376 million per year over the prior
three years.
Fitch does believe that the adoption of a quarterly dividend
policy will limit
financial flexibility in a downturn but notes that Avnet has
been successful in
generating excess cash from reduced working capital in recent
years. Aggressive
share repurchases in conjunction with the dividend, particularly
during a
downturn, could lead to negative ratings actions.
Credit strengths include Avnet's leading market positions in
both component and
enterprise computing distribution worldwide; the ability to
generate cash from
operations in a normal growth environment, as well as achieve
significant FCF in
a downturn from reduced working capital; a highly diversified
customer base and
well-diversified supplier base with only IBM representing
greater than 10% of
revenue over the past several years.
Credit concerns include Avnet's thin operating margins, which
are typical of the
IT distribution market; significant investment levels required
to increase share
in the faster-growing Asia-Pacific region, including potentially
debt-financed
acquisitions; integration risk stemming from Avnet's acquisition
growth
strategy; Avnet's exposure to the cyclical demand patterns and
cash flows
associated with the semiconductor and networking sectors; and
the potential for
future debt-financed share-repurchase programs.
Total liquidity as of June 30, 2013 was solid and consisted
principally of $1
billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30; $993.3
million under Avnet's
senior unsecured bank credit facility expiring November 2016;
and $440 million
available under an $800 million A/R securitization facility
expiring August 2013
which is expected to be renewed for an additional year.
Total debt as of June 30, 2013 was $1.86 billion with Fitch
estimated leverage
(total debt to total operating EBITDA) at 2.2x. Total debt
consisted principally
of the following:
--$360 million drawn on the company's $800 million A/R
securitization facility
expiring August 2013;
--$300 million 5.875% senior notes due March 2014;
--$250 million 6% senior notes due September 2015;
--$300 million 6.625% senior notes due September 2016;
--$300 million 5.875% senior notes due June 2020;
--$350 million 4.875% senior notes due December 2022.
Fitch currently rates Avnet as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
