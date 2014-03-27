(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) The settlement between Bank of America
Corporation
(BAC) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) resolves one
of BAC's
largest remaining litigation exposures and is a positive step
toward reducing
these risks, according to Fitch Ratings. There is no impact to
BAC's ratings
(A/F1, Outlook Negative), as positive ratings momentum is more
heavily
predicated on improved earnings and capital ratios.
Under terms of the agreement, BAC will make cash payments to
Fannie Mae (FNM)
and Freddie Mac (FRE) of $6.3 billion and will purchase certain
residential
mortgage backed securities (RMBS), currently valued at
approximately $3.2
billion, from FNM and FRE. The cash payments are in line with
our FHFA
litigation cash loss estimate of between $5 billion and $8
billion. However, our
estimates did not contemplate additional securities repurchases
as a necessary
amount of consideration to complete the settlement.
BAC estimates that these actions will reduce first-quarter 2014
pretax income by
approximately $3.7 billion, but that its Basel III Tier 1 common
equity (CET1)
ratio under the standardized approach will hold steady at just
over 9.0%. BAC's
relatively unchanged first-quarter 2014 pro forma
post-settlement capital ratio
supports our view that FHFA litigation losses can be managed
within the context
of current earnings forecasts and existing capital ratios.
However, BAC's CET1
ratio still remains below some peers.
This settlement resolves a significant portion of BAC's legacy
litigation
exposure, so Fitch now expects the drag of litigation expenses
and charges that
have weighed on the company's earnings to slowly abate over the
course of a year
or two. That said, we believe it is still likely that BAC's core
earnings
performance will be below those of some peers over the
near-to-medium term time
horizon.
Future improvement in earnings will largely be predicated on
management's
continued execution on efficiency initiatives, new business wins
across the
franchise, and some help from higher long-term interest rates.
Over time, this
should drive better earnings performance and thereby allow for
the further
internal build of capital to enhance the company's capital
ratios.
If BAC's core earnings relative to both the cost of capital and
the performance
of peers improve over the long term, and if the company further
enhances its
capital position, there could be some positive momentum in BAC's
ratings.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-2057
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
