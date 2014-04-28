(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
announced today that
it uncovered an error in the estimate of its regulatory capital
calculations,
and as a result regulators are requiring it to suspend its
planned capital
distributions. Fitch Ratings does not expect that BAC's ratings,
currently at
'A/F1' with a Negative Rating Outlook, will be impacted by this
issue.
Details of the error related to an incorrect treatment of a
maturing structured
note liability related to the 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch
that led to a
nearly 30 basis point overstatement of the company's Basel III
fully phased-in
Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio under both the standardized and
advanced approach.
BAC's revised Basel III CET1 ratio under the standardized
approach was 9.0%, and
under the advanced approach was 9.6% as of March 31, 2014.
Fitch notes that BAC's capital ratios prior to the restatement
were below the
average CET1 ratio of some peers, and this revision very
modestly increases the
gap.
The Federal Reserve has required BAC to resubmit its capital
plan and suspend
any planned capital distributions including those that were
approved during the
2014 CCAR exercise completed last month. Fitch believes that the
suspension of
capital distributions should allow BAC to rebuild its capital
ratios to its
previously stated levels over a reasonable time horizon;
however, the company's
potential distributions over the balance of the year may be
materially impacted.
Fitch also believes that the company may run at larger capital
buffers given
some of the procedural difficulties highlighted by this issue.
