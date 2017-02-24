(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) The creation of a 'bad
bank' could
accelerate the resolution of stressed assets in India's banking
sector, but it
may face significant logistical difficulties and would
simultaneously require a
credible bank recapitalisation programme to address the capital
shortfalls at
state-owned banks, says Fitch Ratings.
India's banks have significant asset-quality problems that are
putting pressure
on profitability and capital, as well as constraining their
ability to lend.
Fitch expects the stressed-asset ratio to rise over the coming
year from the
12.3% recorded at end-September 2016. The ratio is significantly
higher among
state-owned banks. Asset-quality indicators may be close to
their weakest
levels, but the pace of recovery is likely to be held back by
slow resolution of
bad loans.
A bad bank that purchases stressed assets and takes them to
resolution was
featured in the government's latest Economic Survey, and in a
speech on Monday
by a senior Reserve Bank of India official. Its most likely form
would be that
of a centralised asset-restructuring company (ARC). Its
proponents believe it
could take charge of the largest, most complex cases, make
politically tough
decisions to reduce debt, and allow banks to refocus on their
normal lending
activities. Similar mechanisms have previously been used to help
clean up
banking systems in the US, Sweden, and countries affected by the
Asian financial
crisis in the late 1990s. Senior European policymakers have
recently discussed
the prospect of a bad bank to deal with NPLs in the EU.
Fitch believes that a bad bank might provide a way around some
of the problems
that have led Indian banks to favour refinancing over resolving
stressed loans.
For example, large corporates often have debt spread across a
number of banks,
making resolution difficult to coordinate. The process would be
simplified if
the debt of a single entity were transferred to one bad bank.
This could be
particularly important in India's current situation, with just
50 corporates
accounting for around 30% of banks' stressed assets.
Several small private ARCs already operate in India but they
have bought up only
a very small proportion of bad loans in the last two years, as
banks have been
reluctant to offer haircuts on bad loans even where they are
clearly worth much
less than their book value. This is, in part, because haircuts
invite the
attention of anti-corruption agencies, making bank officials
reluctant to sign
off on them. Reduced valuations also increase pressure on
capital.
A larger-scale bad bank with government backing might have more
success.
However, it is unlikely to function effectively without a
well-designed
mechanism for pricing bad loans, particularly if the intention
is for the bad
bank to be run along commercial lines and involve private
investors. One
estimate from the Economic Survey suggests that 57% of the top
100 stressed
debtors would need debt reductions of 75% to make them viable.
Banks would need
capital to cover haircuts taken during the sale of stressed
assets, and the bad
bank would most likely require capital to cover any losses
incurred during the
resolution process.
Fitch estimates that the banking sector will require around
US$90bn in new total
capital by FY19 to meet Basel III standards and ongoing business
needs. This
estimate is unlikely to be significantly reduced by the adoption
of a bad-bank
approach, and could even rise if banks are forced to crystallise
more losses
from stressed assets than we currently expect. We believe that
the government
will eventually be required to provide more than the USD10.4bn
that it has
earmarked for capital injections by FYE19 - be it directly to
state-owned banks
or indirectly through a bad bank.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
