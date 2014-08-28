(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Global Corporate Rating
Activityâ€”
First-Half 2014
here
NEW YORK, August 28 (Fitch) The share of global corporate
finance issuers
downgraded in the second quarter of 2014 (2.2%) was modestly
lower than the
margin upgraded (2.4%) according to Fitch Ratings. Spain's
sovereign upgrade
lifted several Spanish banks (and international subsidiaries),
with the overall
European corporate finance downgrade-to-upgrade ratio equalized
at 1 to 1 for
the first time since late 2012.
Financial institution rating activity was largely positive in
the second
quarter. Downgrades (1.7%) trailed upgrades (3.4%), reversing
course from a
restrained negative rating drift in the prior quarter (2.6% vs.
2%). Industrial
downgrades surpassed upgrades globally by a modest margin of 1.6
to 1, mirroring
first-quarter results.
Industrial downgrades topped upgrades across both emerging (2.6%
versus 1.2%)
and advanced economies (2.6% versus 1.8%), respectively.
Emerging market financial institution downgrades edged lower
quarter to quarter
(3.3% versus 4.8%), while upgrades climbed to 3.5% from 1.3%.
The developed market financial institutions downgrade to upgrade
ratio, 0.3 to
1, improved from the prior quarter's 0.7 to 1 margin.
Fitch recorded an issuer-based default rate of 0.35% in the
first half, in line
with 0.29% recorded a year prior.
At the end of June, those global corporate finance issuers
assigned a Negative
Outlook edged lower from March, to 12% from 13%. Positive
Outlook assignments
improved to 6% from 5%.
For a full review of global rating activity by region and
industry through
1H'14, see the report titled 'Fitch Global Corporate Rating
Activity ?
First-Half 2014,' dated Aug. 28, 2014, available on Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com under Credit Market Research, or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0794
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Mariarosa Verde
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.