(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Balkanisation of regulatory
standards means that the
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision will struggle to reach an
agreement on a
capital floor that significantly increases risk weights for
banks focused on
low-risk lending, Fitch Ratings says. The Committee is meeting
this week and a
capital floor to limit the benefits of internal models for banks
remains on the
agenda despite the problems.
The Basel Committee's commitment to capital floors was made
clear by William
Coen, its Secretary General, in remarks to the French Senate on
22 February,
ahead of the Committee's next meeting on 1-2 March. The
Committee had proposed
setting an aggregate capital floor for internal models at
60%-90% of the
standardised approach risk-weighted assets. Large US banks are
already held to a
100% capital floor under the Collins Amendment to the Dodd-Frank
Act.
We believe capital floors are only likely to be agreed with a
relatively low
calibration, possibly below 60%, accompanied by lower revised
standardised risk
weightings for low-risk lending. We also expect a phase-in over
a long
transitional period to help alleviate the impact on affected
banks' capital
requirements. Even then, the risk remains that national
authorities will fail to
incorporate the new capital floor into local legislation.
The differences between US and European policymakers'
preferences partly stem
from where low-risk mortgage assets sit in the financial
systems. Low-risk
mortgages remain predominantly on banks' balance sheets in
Europe, but in the US
they are largely passed on to government-sponsored enterprises,
such as Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac. Risk-based capital requirements are less
relevant for banks
in the US than elsewhere. Nevertheless, we believe that, even on
a like-for-like
basis, US banks have become better capitalised than their EU
peers.
The Basel Committee's difficulties reflect an erosion of the
post-crisis
international consensus, formed under G20 leadership, on the
appropriate balance
between financial stability (which requires higher capital
standards) and
growth, combined with a trend to more populist politics that
favour national
approaches to setting prudential standards.
This hampers international efforts by regulators to rein in the
use of internal
models, as they seek to restore credibility to the risk-weighted
assets
framework. Parallel disclosures between modelled and
standardised outcomes would
aid transparency around the calculations and allow fairer
comparison. Tougher
floors would limit the influence of internal models but this
increases capital
requirements, and therefore costs, for consumer and business
credit.
EU lawmakers have been opposing moves to de-emphasise or
eliminate internal
models, fearing that low-risk mortgages would be penalised by
the standard risk
weights. The EU authorities' preference is to constrain risk
weights using the
leverage ratio, and overhaul the use and supervision of internal
models. The
ECB's Targeted Review of Internal Models programme is due to be
finalised in
2019.
Meanwhile, US Congressman Patrick McHenry, a vice-chairman on
the House
Financial Services Committee, recently called for US regulators
to pause
international discussions on Basel IV while the Trump
administration determines
how it wishes to proceed. This would make it very difficult for
US regulators to
contribute to the Basel Committee's work.
We believe international agreement will be reached on a revamp
of the
standardised approaches for credit and operational risks, along
with increased
leverage ratio requirements for the global systemically
important banks.
The Basel Committee works by consensus between its 45 members
from 28
jurisdictions, overseen by a committee of central bank governors
and heads of
supervision. Failure to reach agreement on reforms to risk
weights could lead to
a global fragmentation of prudential standards, undermining the
attempts to
restore credibility to the risk-weight framework.
Contact:
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001