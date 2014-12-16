(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, December 16 (Fitch) Brazil's largest
public and
private banks are demonstrating that the cross selling of
insurance products
through their branch networks, or "bancassurance," aids their
profits amid the
country's macroeconomic sluggishness, says Fitch Ratings.
Banco Bradesco, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., Banco do Brasil and
Caixa Economica
Federal have adopted bancassurance strategies to varying levels
where insurance
now meaningfully contributes to their parents' overall earnings
and represents
positive business diversification, especially given the
challenging operating
environment for Brazilian banks in 2015.
Fitch recently extended its negative outlook on the Brazilian
banking sector
into a second consecutive year. In our view, Brazilian banks'
profitability and
asset quality will be pressured by the continued weak operating
environment.
Banks with more diversified revenue bases that are less
dependent on credit
revenues should weather the tough year better.
Banco do Brasil's joint venture with Spanish insurer Mapfre and
Itau's 30% stake
in Porto Seguro, one of the two largest independent insurance
companies in
Brazil, are key examples of larger bancassurance deals executed
over the past
several years that have proven to be helpful to Brazil's largest
banks.
Banco Santander's long-term global distribution agreement with
Zurich Insurance
Group, initiated in 2011, represents another local bancassurance
strategy being
executed by the Spanish bank's Brazilian subsidiary, Banco
Santander Brasil. A
more recent, but smaller example is Banco Rio Grande do Sul's
announced deal
with Icatu Seguros in June 2014.
Fitch expects insurance premiums to continue to contribute to
the big four
banks' profitability, especially in the cases of Bradesco and
Itau, through
their wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, which are two of the
country's
largest sellers of retail insurance products.
Already, Bradesco has seen between 28% and 31% of the parent
bank's overall
earnings come from insurance operations, based on management
disclosures over
the past four years. For Itau, management's measurement of
insurance profits as
a percentage of total parent profits has ranged between 15% and
17% over the
same prior four-year period.
Together, the big four Brazilian public and private banks,
including Banco do
Brasil's joint venture with Mapfre, account for roughly
two-thirds of the total
premiums in all insurance segments, except for health, and in
pensions and
savings bonds.
Fitch generally sees bancassurance models as having significant
advantages over
the independent insurance companies' strategies because Brazil's
bank branch
networks offer highly cost-effective distribution of insurance
products,
particularly in life and pension segments.
Looking ahead, Brazil's modest economic recovery will likely be
a headwind on
near-term insurance revenues, yet, Fitch expects that premium
growth will still
average between 7% and 12% across most consumer lines in 2015.
As of September
2014, premium growth was 9.1% on a year-over-year basis, the
lowest growth of
the last 10 years.
Another factor influencing the future direction of bancassurance
includes the
Brazilian market's underpenetration for insurance products, at
just 4.2% as of
June 2014, which is above the Latin American average, but well
below the average
of developed markets of 8% to 10%.
The profitability of Brazil's insurance sector remains solid,
aided by
high-yielding asset portfolios amid the country's high interest
rate environment
and reasonably under control asset quality. With this backdrop,
we believe that
there is still space for bank and insurance tie-ups to be
announced, although at
a slower pace than recently.
For the existing insurance subsidiaries and joint ventures of
the large banks,
we do not expect any significant changes in their profitability
as technical
results (a measure of pretax operating income from insurance)
should remain
adequate and investment income should be supported by interest
rates, which are
likely to remain at the current high levels over the near term.
For more details on our expectations for Brazilian banks and
Brazilian insurers,
see the Fitch reports "2015 Outlook: Brazilian Banks," published
Dec. 15 and
"2015 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector" published Dec. 9 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 21 4503 2626
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: Brazilian Banks (Weak Operating Environment
Pressures
Profitability and Asset Quality)
here
2015 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector (Financial Profile
Stable Despite Sharp
Premium Deceleration)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.