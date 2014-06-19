(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Insurance Dashboard here LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that bancassurance has been the key driver of growth in the Kazakh insurance sector in recent years. Prospects for sustained profitability of the bancassurance model will depend on the quality of regulation and further growth in consumer lending. The Kazakh bancassurance model generates strong profitability for insurers through a low loss ratio. However, Fitch's analysis indicates that bancassurance profits are increasingly repatriated to shareholders rather than being retained within the Kazakh insurance sector. Profitability of the insurance sector has been strong but the underwriting result is significantly concentrated among a few of the largest players in the sector. In Fitch's view this reflects a limited level of competition in the Kazakh insurance sector. For more details, see 'Kazakh Insurance Dashboard' on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.